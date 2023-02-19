Alison Hammond Channels Old Hollywood Glamour In Stunning Baftas Red Carpet Gown

Alison Hammond arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Alison Hammond arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Alison Hammond brought some old Hollywood glamour to the Baftasred carpet on Sunday in a stunning billowing Bulgari dress.

The This Morning presenter gave A-listers like Cate Blanchett, Florence Pugh and Viola Davis a run for their money in the style stakes in the stunning black, sparkly gown.

Alison is co-hosting this year’s awards along with Richard E Grant, who is fronting the main show, while Alison is hosting the Bafta Studio.

Alison Hammond attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Alison Hammond attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

The all-new backstage area will give viewers an access-all-areas pass as she interviews the night’s winners straight after they’ve collected their gongs.

Ahead of Sunday’s bash at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Alison admitted she was nervous but revealed her strategy was to befriend the A-list talent with booze and sweets.

Don't mind us! 👀 Just getting ready for the EE BAFTA Film Awards TONIGHT at 7pm on @BBCOne and iPlayer or @BritBox_US if you're watching from the US. #EEBAFTAspic.twitter.com/iEZxaffZAq — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

“I will probably get them crying and thanking their mum,” she told the Standard.

“My secret [to getting people to warm up] will be champagne and Haribo. As long as I have those, they will be my best friend. Basically I won’t let them go.

She added: “I am really honoured and privileged [to be involved in the Baftas]. I just hope I do a good job, it is nerve-wracking. I don’t want to let anyone down.”

Story continues

See all the looks from the 2023 Baftas red carpet here.

Related...