Alison Hammond looking to 'conquer America' with her own show

Alison Hammond has shared her desire to make it big in America by heading up her own show.

The This Morning presenter wants to make a splash across the pond but is only looking to do so when her 15-year-old son Aidan is a bit older.

"I want to conquer America," she told The Mirror.

"I haven’t conquered England yet, but when Aidan is grown up, I want to go out to the States and have my own show."

The 45-year-old's presenting style has proved a hit among viewers, as her 2017 interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling famously went viral.

While normally acting as a roving reporter for This Morning, in August she was promoted to main presenter for a number of shows during the summer while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby took a break.

The mother-of-one will be fronting her own programme for ITV as she explores the Black British figures often left out of the history books for Alison Hammond: Back to School.

Hammond will be seen traveling around the UK in the one-hour special to find out more about the overlooked figures as part of the broadcaster's Black History Month programming.

The former Big Brother star has also recently reflected on being "protected" from racists while growing up in Kingstanding, Birmingham due to her mother's job as a Tupperware manager.

Despite the strong presence of the National Front locally, Hammond said her family were left alone because her mother was "connected to all the mums in the area".

Alison Hammond: Back to School airs at 9pm on ITV on 6 October.

