Alison Hammond And Amanda Holden Are Joining Forces On A New BBC Show, So Laughs Are Guaranteed

Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden are two of the most joyful people on television, so we can’t believe it has taken until now for TV bosses to team them up.

However, we’re pleased to report the pair are forming a dream team on the panel of new BBC show I Can See Your Face.

The musical game show will see contestants compete for a cash prize by guessing who can and cannot sing from a group of strangers standing before them.

View photos Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden (Photo: Shutterstock/ITV) More

Jimmy Carr will sit alongside Alison and Amanda on the panel, who will help the players along the way and will be joined each week by a different pop star.

As the singers and imposters take part in a round of lip-sync challenges, they will be offering clues to the celebrity panel who will help the players whittle down the group until there is only one singer left.

The chosen one will then perform a duet with the pop star to reveal whether they can or can’t sing. If the players have picked a good singer then they will take the prize, but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

Alison said: “I Can See Your Voice is going to be great fun and I am thrilled to be taking part.

“I’m a good judge of character and reckon I’ll be able to spot who can sing or not straight away, so the players are in good hands if they hope to win that cash prize!”

View photos Jimmy Carr and Paddy McGuinness (Photo: Shutterstock) More

Amanda, who is already a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, said: “I’ve seen first-hand over my many years as a judge how acts can shock you with an incredible voice.

“With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqueraders will really have to up their game to fool me!”

I Can See Your Face will be hosted by Paddy McGuinness and will air on BBC One in 2021.

READ MORE:

The 32 Hunniest Huns To Ever Hun: An Apprecia-Hun

Amanda Holden's Response To Ofcom Complaints About Her Britain's Got Talent Dress Could Not Be More Amanda Holden

Alison Hammond Hilariously Realises She's Been Calling 'Trick Or Treat' Something Completely Different

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.