Alison Brie Regrets Voicing Vietnamese American Character On ‘BoJack Horseman’

Alison Brie posted on Instagram Friday expressing regret over voicing the character of Diane Nguyen, a Vietnamese American writer on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. In the statement, Brie says “We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully.”

Brie’s decision follows a wave of white actors announcing they will not be voicing their animated POC characters. Simpson‘s Hank Azaria, Family Guy‘s Mike Henry, Central Park‘s Kristen Bell and Big Mouth‘s Jenny Slate have all announced this week that they will be stepping down from their respective roles to be filled by race-appropriate actors.

Netflix’s BoJack Horseman ran for six seasons, ending on January 2020. The animation is considered the hallmark of Netflix’s original animated lineup, garnering critical acclaim and two Primetime Emmy nominations. Though the show was widely popular, the racial miscasting of Diane Nguyen did not sit well with some.

The character of Diane Nguyen appeared in all six seasons of BoJack Horseman. Nguyen was Bojack’s ghostwriter and served as a logical foil to others on the show.

