Alison Brie Regrets Voicing Vietnamese American Character On ‘BoJack Horseman’
Click here to read the full article.
Alison Brie posted on Instagram Friday expressing regret over voicing the character of Diane Nguyen, a Vietnamese American writer on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. In the statement, Brie says “We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully.”
Brie’s decision follows a wave of white actors announcing they will not be voicing their animated POC characters. Simpson‘s Hank Azaria, Family Guy‘s Mike Henry, Central Park‘s Kristen Bell and Big Mouth‘s Jenny Slate have all announced this week that they will be stepping down from their respective roles to be filled by race-appropriate actors.
More from Deadline
Netflix & Hulu Pull Episode Of 'Community' Due To Blackface Scene
'The Office' Deletes Blackface Scene From 2012 Christmas Episode
'Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan On Her Asian American Character Who's Not A "Side Piece To Somebody Else's Story"
Netflix’s BoJack Horseman ran for six seasons, ending on January 2020. The animation is considered the hallmark of Netflix’s original animated lineup, garnering critical acclaim and two Primetime Emmy nominations. Though the show was widely popular, the racial miscasting of Diane Nguyen did not sit well with some.
The character of Diane Nguyen appeared in all six seasons of BoJack Horseman. Nguyen was Bojack’s ghostwriter and served as a logical foil to others on the show.
A post shared by Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) on Jun 26, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: New U.S. Cases Near All-Time High; California, Florida and Texas See Record Spikes- Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.