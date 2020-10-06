Alison Brie, GLOW Stars React to Show’s Cancellation Due to COVID-19: ‘Forever Grateful’

Ali Goldstein/Netflix

The stars of GLOW are reacting to the recent news that the show has been canceled.

The Netflix original series, starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, was canceled after three seasons due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, PEOPLE confirmed Monday.

GLOW tells the story of Ruth (Brie), an out-of-work actress who gets her last chance at stardom through female professional wrestling in 1980s Los Angeles. It follows the trials and tribulations of a diverse group of women who throw themselves into the ring — and into the spotlight.

“Going to miss this…” Brie wrote on Instagram alongside a series of cast photos Monday. “Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ❤️ #glownetflix”

Maron, who played director Sam Sylvia, added in a short Twitter post, “No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks.”

Following the news Monday evening, GLOW actress Rebekka Johnson shared an article about the cancellation with the caption, “WEAR A MASK!” while Britt Baron added, “My heart,” alongside a cast photo.

Shakira Barrera wrote, “Thank you for changing my life Liz,” seeming to refer to one of the show’s co-creators, Liz Flahive.

“Devastated,” Kimmy Gatewood shared, adding the hashtag #saveglow.

The decision to cancel the show came more than a year after it was renewed by the streaming network for a fourth and final season, which had already begun production.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

Flahive and her co-creator, Carly Mensch, also addressed the show's cancellation Monday, saying in a joint statement: "COVID has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone."

The statement continued, "There's a lot of s----- things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job. Register to vote. And please vote."