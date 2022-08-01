Alison Brie Confirms Community Movie 'Talks' Are in Progress: 'Wheels Are Turning'

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock (13039362dq) Alison Brie ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Community fans' dream of "six seasons and a movie" is still alive!

Star Alison Brie revealed that behind-the-scenes conversations are taking place to bring the cult-classic NBC sitcom to the big screen.

"You know what, I'll say it. There's been movement," Brie, 39, said on The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast. "There's been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!"

COMMUNITY -- " Advanced Dungeons and Dragons" Episode 13 -- Pictured: (l-r) Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, Alison Brie as Annie Edison

Lewis Jacobs/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Community

Brie's confirmation comes on the heels of her Community costar Joel McHale teasing the possibility of a reunion project.

"I'm setting aside all the money to make [the movie] happen," McHale joked in a June chat with Comicbook. "Before, when I'd answer the question [of if a Community movie is possible], I'd be like, 'Maybe, I have no idea.' But now, with its success on the streamers during the pandemic, the interest has returned. I would say it's more likely than it was before, definitely, but it's like building an aircraft carrier."

He continued, "You go, 'We're gonna do this, right? Yeah, okay, everybody's here, we got the money.' Now, this thing has to actually get built. There's a lot more than just, 'Hey, let's make a movie now, great.' It's a lot of moving parts. So I'm more positive than I was, definitely, but we'll see. That's a terrible answer, but definitely better than my answer two years ago."

Starring Brie, McHale, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Chevy Chase, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover, Community aired for six seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2015. The community college-set sitcom followed a group of oddball students and their equally wacky teachers.

Fans of the show have long-held an inside joke that the show would debut "six seasons and a movie" after one episode of the series heard the line from Abed Nadir (Pudi), who wanted the same from his favorite TV show.

All six seasons of Community are now available to stream on Netflix.