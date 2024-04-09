Alison Brie On ‘Community’ Movie: “I Read The Script, And It’s So Funny”

Alison Brie is sharing an update on the Community movie and revealed that they have a script.

While appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Brie said she had read the script for the long-awaited movie.

More from Deadline

“We got a script, which is a major update,” Brie said on the late-night show. “We got a script — you heard it here first.”

She continued, “I’ve read the script, and it’s so funny.”

Brie noted that there were no set dates for filming the movie. Furthermore, the Apples Never Fall star expressed her wishes for her character, Annie.

“I hope that Annie hasn’t changed too much because I loved her just the way she was,” she said.

Community premiered in 2009 on NBC and aired for five seasons before it was canceled. The now-defunct Yahoo! Screen picked up the sitcom for an additional season ending the series after six seasons.

Dan Harmon created the show that also starred Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash.

Peacock announced in 2022 they would be making a Community movie to wrap things up and had enlisted Harmon and Andrew Guest to pen the script.

McHale recently told Deadline that the film would shoot “this year,” adding, “I really do think it’s happening this year, and probably next week. It’s basically working around Donald’s schedule.”

The movie was scheduled to shoot in June 2023, but things had to be pushed back due to the double strikes that summer.

Watch Brie on WWHL in the video below.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.