Ali's spin holds key to Morgan's Cricket World Cup dreams

Forget Jofra Archer’s searing pace or England’s blitzing batsman, Adil Rashid believes he and fellow spin twin Moeen Ali hold the key to the hosts' World Cup dreams.

England arrive for their latest bid to claim a maiden ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as the favourites, thanks to their status as the top-ranked ODI side in the world.

Since 2015, they have won 15 of 19 ODI series and Rashid has played a major part in that impressive run - indeed no other bowler has taken more than his 129 ODI wickets since the 2015 World Cup.

But England’s new pin-up boy Archer is the talk of the town, while India captain Virat Kohli hyped up the prospect of the hosts becoming the first side to score 500 runs in an innings.

“The spinners try to work hard and help each other, and we are always looking to develop and get better,” said Rashid.

“We are working on our games and we want to win games for England. I think in this World Cup, the spinners can be the ones who do that.

“I am excited, it should be good fun. All the team and squad are really looking forward to it so if we can keep calm then everything should fall into place.

“Mo and I are very close, we both know each other’s bowling very well. We can win games for England and so we share that excitement.”

Rashid’s rise has almost been as sharp as England’s. It is almost ten years since he made his ODI debut but he struggled to hold down a place consistently and missed the 2015 World Cup.

The leg-spinner’s talent has never been questioned since he first emerged for Yorkshire in 2006 but he admits it has taken him longer than expected to fully mature.

However, now he has, he insists there is still so much more to come.

“It is ten years and it feels like a long time. Over the past four years, the experience I have built up has shown,” he added.

“I have developed quicker and I have allowed myself to become better.

“When I was younger, my focus was not quite what it is now. You live and learn and it’s in these last few years where I feel like I have realised my potential.

“Hopefully that shows here and I have got another ten years left in me.”

The day of a World Cup squad announcement is stressful at the best of times but Liam Dawson insists he was the calmest guy in the room.

The 29-year-old edged out Joe Denly in a straight shoot-out to complete England’s 15-man squad, despite not featuring in the warm-up series against Pakistan.

Instead he was playing for Hampshire against Nottinghamshire on the Isle of Wight, where he was dismissed for just 25 before answering selector Ed Smith’s call.

The Hampshire ace has not played for England since leaving their tour of Sri Lanka with a side injury last year but says he never lost faith.

“When you get injured in sport, it opens a chance for someone to take your place and Joe came in and did a good job but it was not something I worried about,” the left-armer said.

“I thought if international cricket was to come again, it would be brilliant. Thankfully it has and I am excited about it.

“It was a position I was not worried about. I was playing for Hampshire and had just got out so I was a bit frustrated, I then calmed down and checked my phone and saw I had a missed call from Ed.

“I gathered it must be good news so that cheered me up.”

Dawson has a tough task on his hands if he is to edge his way in to England’s starting side. The off-spinner has Adil Rashid – the top ODI wicket-taker since the 2015 World Cup – ahead of him, as well as all-rounder Moeen Ali.

But if England are to go on and win their first ever ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup then everyone will need to contribute and Dawson believes they are ready to deliver on their potential.

“The more cricket you play, the more comfortable you get and the more confident you are. In this team, we are all really comfortable with each other and that is a crucial part of our success,” he added.

“We are not thinking about being the favourites. As long as we put the work in and perform to our best, then it will work itself out.

“It has always been very relaxed, the lads have largely grown up with each other so we enjoy each other’s success.

“The older you get the wiser you get and the more you learn about the game. I have learned a lot at Hampshire and I feel in a good place, hopefully I carry that form in here.”

