Alimak Group AB (publ) Just Missed Earnings And Its EPS Looked Sad - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Alimak Group AB (publ) (STO:ALIG) missed earnings with its latest first-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at kr916m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 36%, coming in at just kr0.76 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from three analysts covering Alimak Group is for revenues of kr3.91b in 2020, implying an uneasy 9.9% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 24% to kr4.72 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of kr3.91b and earnings per share (EPS) of kr5.50 in 2020. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at kr124, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Alimak Group at kr137 per share, while the most bearish prices it at kr115. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 9.9% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 21% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Alimak Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Alimak Group. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Alimak Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Alimak Group that you should be aware of.

