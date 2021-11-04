Alignment Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“I’m pleased to be reporting another strong quarter of performance across all of our key metrics. We continued to focus our efforts on continuous improvement as we strive to deliver the highest quality care by leveraging the power of our AVA technology platform, care model and provider engagement efforts,” said John Kao, founder and CEO.

“During the quarter, we further enhanced our product offerings, reflecting our commitment to putting our seniors first. I’m confident that our differentiated approach and rich product offerings will be key to our ability to execute our focus on growing membership in a reliable, sustainable fashion,” Kao added.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 86,000, up 29% year over year

Total revenue was $293.5 million, up 18% year over year

Health plan premium revenue of $278.8 million represented 24% growth year over year

Adjusted gross profit was $42.0 million and loss from operations was ($41.5) million Adjusted gross profit excludes depreciation of $0.05 million and equity-based compensation of $2.4 million recorded within medical expenses Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 85.7%

Adjusted EBITDA was ($5.5) million and net loss was ($45.8) million

As of September 30, 2021, total cash was $500.5 million and debt was $153.0 million (excluding unamortized debt issuance costs)



Adjusted Gross Profit is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Income (loss) from operations $ (41,450 ) $ 15,060 $ (134,606 ) $ 22,532 Add back: Equity-based compensation (medical expenses) 2,435 - 11,458 - Depreciation (medical expenses) 53 87 159 280 Depreciation and amortization 4,080 3,933 11,725 11,024 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 76,846 38,794 212,910 105,279 Total add back 83,414 42,814 236,252 116,583 Adjusted gross profit $ 41,964 $ 57,874 $ 101,646 $ 139,115 Adjusted gross profit % 14.3 % 23.3 % 11.7 % 19.4 % Medical benefit ratio 85.7 % 76.7 % 88.3 % 80.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (45,816 ) $ 10,846 $ (147,452 ) $ 9,139 Add back: Interest expense 4,414 4,271 12,991 12,623 Depreciation and amortization 4,133 4,020 11,884 11,304 EBITDA (37,269 ) 19,137 (122,577 ) 33,066 Equity-based compensation(1) 30,511 304 93,185 980 Reorganization and transaction-related expenses(2) 457 — 4,058 — Acquisition expenses(3) 789 — 1,090 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,512 ) $ 19,441 $ (24,244 ) $ 34,046

(1) 2021 represents equity-based compensation related to the timing of the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), including the previously issued stock appreciation rights liability awards, modifications related to transaction vesting units, and new grants made in conjunction with the IPO. 2020 represents equity-based compensation related to certain Class B and Class C membership units issued by Alignment Healthcare Holdings, LLC prior to the pre-IPO corporate reorganization (the “Reorganization”) described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 4, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”). (2) Represents legal, professional, accounting and other advisory fees related to the Reorganization and the IPO that are considered non-recurring and non-capitalizable. (3) Represents acquisition-related fees, such as legal and advisory fees, that are non-recurring and non-capitalizable.

Outlook for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021



Three Months Ending

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2021 $ Millions Low High Low High Health Plan Membership 86,100 86,300 86,100 86,300 Revenue $265 $270 $1,135 $1,140 Adjusted Gross Profit1 $24 $28 $126 $130 Adjusted EBITDA2 ($30) ($25) ($54) ($49)

_______________________

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as revenues less medical expenses before depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation expense. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for adjusted gross profit to income (loss) from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for income (loss) from operations, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact income (loss) from operations, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses and equity-based compensation expense. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for net loss, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loss, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. E.T. today to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 607-1710 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7921 for international participants, and referencing participant code 5491140. A live audio webcast, along with this earnings release and financial tables, will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets; our ability to maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; risks associated with being a government contractor; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs; and the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including our amended registration statement relating to the IPO, filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021, and the Form 10-Q. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (1) Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 500,485 $ 207,311 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $74 at September 30, 2021 and $0 at December 31, 2020, respectively) 47,671 40,140 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,236 17,225 Total current assets 577,392 264,676 Property and equipment, net 31,505 27,145 Right of use asset, net 8,272 9,888 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 35,213 34,645 Other assets 4,545 2,148 Total assets $ 656,927 $ 338,502 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Medical expenses payable $ 128,775 $ 112,605 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 16,557 15,675 Accrued compensation 29,810 25,172 Total current liabilities 175,142 153,452 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 148,967 144,168 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 7,743 10,271 Total liabilities 331,852 307,891 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 164,063,787 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 187,250,836 and 164,063,787 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 188 164 Additional paid-in capital 851,895 410,018 Accumulated deficit (527,023 ) (379,571 ) Total Alignment Healthcare, Inc. stockholders' equity 325,060 30,611 Noncontrolling interest 15 — Total stockholders' equity 325,075 30,611 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 656,927 $ 338,502





(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 was derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date and was retroactively adjusted, including shares and per share amounts, as a result of the Reorganization. See Form 10-Q for additional details.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Earned premiums $ 293,275 $ 245,491 $ 869,014 $ 713,713 Other 191 2,376 485 3,100 Total revenues 293,466 247,867 869,499 716,813 Expenses: Medical expenses 253,990 190,080 779,470 577,978 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 76,846 38,794 212,910 105,279 Depreciation and amortization 4,080 3,933 11,725 11,024 Total expenses 334,916 232,807 1,004,105 694,281 Income (loss) from operations (41,450 ) 15,060 (134,606 ) 22,532 Other expenses: Interest expense 4,414 4,271 12,991 12,623 Other (income) expenses (48 ) (57 ) (145 ) 770 Total other expenses 4,366 4,214 12,846 13,393 Income (loss) before income taxes (45,816 ) 10,846 (147,452 ) 9,139 Provision for income taxes — — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ (45,816 ) $ 10,846 $ (147,452 ) $ 9,139 Total weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted(1) 177,828,872 152,255,955 169,786,542 148,747,914 Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.06





(1) The weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted were retroactively adjusted as a result of the Reorganization. See Form 10-Q for additional details.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ (147,452 ) $ 9,139 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for credit loss 74 54 Depreciation and amortization 11,884 11,304 Amortization-debt issuance costs and investment discount 1,681 1,634 Payment-in-kind interest 3,118 2,989 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 990 Equity-based compensation and common stock payments 81,786 980 Non-cash lease expense 2,001 1,756 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,731 ) (972 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,829 ) (10,249 ) Other assets 8 35 Medical expenses payable 15,402 (2,115 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (443 ) (3,495 ) Accrued compensation 4,638 7,236 Lease liabilities (2,779 ) 2,362 Noncurrent liabilities — (3,941 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (48,642 ) 17,707 Investing Activities: Asset acquisition, net of cash received (1,405 ) — Purchase of investments (2,475 ) (1,325 ) Sale of investments 1,425 575 Acquisition of property and equipment (15,409 ) (10,983 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment — 100 Net cash used in investing activities (17,864 ) (11,633 ) Financing Activities: Purchase of noncontrolling interest 15 — Equity repurchase (1,474 ) (1,361 ) Issuance of common stock 390,600 135,000 Common stock issuance costs (29,011 ) (3,371 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 360,130 130,268 Net increase in cash 293,624 136,342 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 207,811 86,484 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 501,435 $ 222,826 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 8,193 $ 7,997 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property in accounts payable $ 438 $ 43





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the total above: September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Cash $ 500,485 $ 222,326 Restricted cash in other assets 950 500 Total $ 501,435 $ 222,826

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following Non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses and equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)

We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses excluding depreciation and equity-based compensation by total revenues in a given period.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenues less medical expenses before depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted Gross Profit in lieu of income (loss) from operations, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted Gross Profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

