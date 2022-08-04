Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter Results; Exceeds Guidance Across All Key Financial Metrics; Raises Full-Year 2022 Outlook

Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC

Reports $366.5 million in total revenue, up 18.6% year-over-year

Adjusted gross profit exceeds guidance for fifth consecutive quarter since IPO, leading to company's lowest medical benefits ratio recorded in a quarter as a public company

Continues to broaden its national presence with planned market expansions in 2023, increasing potential reach by 15% to total 8.2 million Medicare-eligible adults, subject to regulatory approval



ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



“Alignment Healthcare’s strong performance in the second quarter showcases the replicability of our model and resulted in one of our best quarters since taking the company public,” said John Kao, founder and CEO. “The quarter marks our lowest medical benefits ratio since the IPO, where we once again beat guidance on four key performance indicators: membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA.”

“As a payvider, our business model is structurally advantaged to provide the best care for the lowest cost to members and also positions us to deliver value directly back into the hands of consumers by crafting differentiated products with richer benefits that personalize the member experience,” Kao added. “Paired with the positive outcomes outlined in our inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report released yesterday, and our planned 2023 market expansions (which are subject to regulatory approval), we expect to build upon this momentum and remain confident in our team’s ability to achieve our full-year financial targets.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 95,900, up 13.2% year over year

Total revenue was $366.5 million, up 18.6% year over year

Health plan premium revenue of $351.1 million represented 19.7% growth year over year

Adjusted gross profit was $61 million and loss from operations was ($6.6) million Adjusted gross profit excludes depreciation and amortization of $4.2 million and selling, general, and administrative expenses of $61.7 million (which includes $10.4 million of equity-based compensation). Adjusted gross profit also excludes an additional $1.7 million of equity-based compensation recorded within medical expenses Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 83.4%

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.3 million and net loss was ($11.6) million

As of June 30, 2022, total cash was $453.2 million, and debt was $156.3 million (excluding unamortized debt issuance costs)

Adjusted Gross Profit is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Loss from operations $ (6,648 ) $ (40,492 ) $ (43,123 ) $ (93,156 ) Add back: Equity-based compensation (medical expenses) 1,718 2,457 4,839 9,023 Depreciation (medical expenses) 49 54 92 106 Depreciation and amortization 4,180 3,908 8,130 7,645 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 61,673 71,150 135,966 136,064 Total add back 67,620 77,569 149,027 152,838 Adjusted gross profit $ 60,972 $ 37,077 $ 105,904 $ 59,682 Adjusted gross profit % 16.6 % 12.0 % 14.9 % 10.4 % Medical benefit ratio 83.4 % 88.0 % 85.1 % 89.6 %



Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (11,580 ) $ (44,762 ) $ (52,397 ) $ (101,636 ) Add back: Interest expense 4,490 4,329 8,891 8,577 Depreciation and amortization 4,229 3,962 8,222 7,751 EBITDA (2,861 ) (36,471 ) (35,284 ) (85,308 ) Equity-based compensation(1) 12,099 30,887 40,146 62,674 Reorganization and transaction-related expenses(2) — 593 — 3,601 Acquisition expenses(3) 573 301 1,059 301 Loss on sublease(4) 509 — 509 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,320 $ (4,690 ) $ 6,430 $ (18,732 )

(1) 2022 represents equity-based compensation related to grants made in the current year, as well as equity-based compensation related to the timing of the IPO, which includes previously issued stock appreciation rights liability awards, modifications related to transaction vesting units, and grants made in conjunction with the IPO. 2021 represents equity-based compensation related to the timing of the IPO as previously discussed.



(2) Represents legal, professional, accounting and other advisory fees related to our pre-IPO corporate reorganization and the IPO that are considered non-recurring and non-capitalizable.



(3) Represents acquisition-related fees, such as legal and advisory fees, that are non-capitalizable.



(4) Represents loss related to right of use (“ROU”) assets that were subleased in the current quarter.



Outlook for Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

Three Months Ending

September 30, 2022 Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2022 $ Millions Low High Low High Health Plan Membership 97,100 97,300 97,300 99,000 Revenue $330 $335 $1,365 $1,380 Adjusted Gross Profit1 $38 $40 $177 $184 Adjusted EBITDA2 ($23) ($20) ($41) ($35)

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for adjusted gross profit to loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for loss from operations, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact loss from operations, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as net loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses, equity-based compensation expense, and loss on sublease. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for net loss, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loss, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, and year ending December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; risks associated with being a government contractor; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs; and the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 453,234 $ 466,600 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $177 at June 30, 2022 and $111 at December 31, 2021, respectively) 98,027 58,512 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,337 27,747 Total current assets 585,598 552,859 Property and equipment, net 33,405 30,358 Right of use asset, net 6,565 7,853 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 36,249 35,116 Other assets 4,960 4,709 Total assets $ 666,777 $ 630,895 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Medical expenses payable $ 173,871 $ 125,886 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,975 17,431 Accrued compensation 24,868 23,928 Total current liabilities 213,714 167,245 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 153,931 150,620 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 5,428 6,975 Total liabilities 373,073 324,840 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 187,271,311 and 187,193,613 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 187 187 Additional paid-in capital 928,608 888,547 Accumulated deficit (635,091 ) (582,694 ) Total Alignment Healthcare, Inc. stockholders' equity 293,704 306,040 Noncontrolling interest — 15 Total stockholders' equity 293,704 306,055 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 666,777 $ 630,895





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Earned premiums $ 366,180 $ 308,739 $ 711,472 $ 575,739 Other 294 212 528 294 Total revenues 366,474 308,951 712,000 576,033 Expenses: Medical expenses 307,269 274,385 611,027 525,480 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 61,673 71,150 135,966 136,064 Depreciation and amortization 4,180 3,908 8,130 7,645 Total expenses 373,122 349,443 755,123 669,189 Loss from operations (6,648 ) (40,492 ) (43,123 ) (93,156 ) Other expenses: Interest expense 4,490 4,329 8,891 8,577 Other expenses (income) 442 (59 ) 383 (97 ) Total other expenses 4,932 4,270 9,274 8,480 Loss before income taxes (11,580 ) (44,762 ) (52,397 ) (101,636 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ (11,580 ) $ (44,762 ) $ (52,397 ) $ (101,636 ) Total weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 181,262,640 176,842,122 180,075,014 165,698,982 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.61 )





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (52,397 ) $ (101,636 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Provision for credit loss 111 46 Loss on sublease 509 — Depreciation and amortization 8,222 7,751 Amortization-debt issuance costs and investment discount 1,140 1,110 Payment-in-kind interest 2,170 2,054 Equity-based compensation and common stock payments 40,146 51,275 Non-cash lease expense 1,415 1,314 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (39,609 ) (25,503 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,586 ) (14,393 ) Other assets (150 ) 6 Medical expenses payable 47,985 23,105 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,152 ) (2,368 ) Accrued compensation 940 (2,529 ) Lease liabilities (2,028 ) (1,788 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,284 ) (61,556 ) Investing Activities: Purchase of business, net of cash received (1,113 ) — Asset acquisition, net of cash received — (1,405 ) Purchase of investments (1,100 ) (800 ) Sale of investments 1,000 800 Acquisition of property and equipment (10,769 ) (9,462 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,982 ) (10,867 ) Financing Activities: Repurchase of noncontrolling interest (100 ) 15 Equity repurchase — (1,474 ) Issuance of common stock — 390,600 Common stock issuance costs — (29,011 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (100 ) 360,130 Net (decrease) increase in cash (13,366 ) 287,707 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 468,350 207,811 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 454,984 $ 495,518 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 5,565 $ 5,413 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property in accounts payable $ 232 $ 418 Purchase of business in accounts payable $ 240 $ —

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total above:

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash $ 453,234 $ 494,618 Restricted cash in other assets 1,750 900 Total $ 454,984 $ 495,518





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses, equity-based compensation expense and loss on sublease.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)

We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses excluding depreciation and equity-based compensation by total revenues in a given period.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted Gross Profit in lieu of loss from operations, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted Gross Profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

