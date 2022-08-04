Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter Results; Exceeds Guidance Across All Key Financial Metrics; Raises Full-Year 2022 Outlook
Reports $366.5 million in total revenue, up 18.6% year-over-year
Adjusted gross profit exceeds guidance for fifth consecutive quarter since IPO, leading to company's lowest medical benefits ratio recorded in a quarter as a public company
Continues to broaden its national presence with planned market expansions in 2023, increasing potential reach by 15% to total 8.2 million Medicare-eligible adults, subject to regulatory approval
ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“Alignment Healthcare’s strong performance in the second quarter showcases the replicability of our model and resulted in one of our best quarters since taking the company public,” said John Kao, founder and CEO. “The quarter marks our lowest medical benefits ratio since the IPO, where we once again beat guidance on four key performance indicators: membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA.”
“As a payvider, our business model is structurally advantaged to provide the best care for the lowest cost to members and also positions us to deliver value directly back into the hands of consumers by crafting differentiated products with richer benefits that personalize the member experience,” Kao added. “Paired with the positive outcomes outlined in our inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report released yesterday, and our planned 2023 market expansions (which are subject to regulatory approval), we expect to build upon this momentum and remain confident in our team’s ability to achieve our full-year financial targets.”
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 95,900, up 13.2% year over year
Total revenue was $366.5 million, up 18.6% year over year
Health plan premium revenue of $351.1 million represented 19.7% growth year over year
Adjusted gross profit was $61 million and loss from operations was ($6.6) million
Adjusted gross profit excludes depreciation and amortization of $4.2 million and selling, general, and administrative expenses of $61.7 million (which includes $10.4 million of equity-based compensation). Adjusted gross profit also excludes an additional $1.7 million of equity-based compensation recorded within medical expenses
Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 83.4%
Adjusted EBITDA was $10.3 million and net loss was ($11.6) million
As of June 30, 2022, total cash was $453.2 million, and debt was $156.3 million (excluding unamortized debt issuance costs)
Adjusted Gross Profit is reconciled as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Loss from operations
$
(6,648
)
$
(40,492
)
$
(43,123
)
$
(93,156
)
Add back:
Equity-based compensation (medical expenses)
1,718
2,457
4,839
9,023
Depreciation (medical expenses)
49
54
92
106
Depreciation and amortization
4,180
3,908
8,130
7,645
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
61,673
71,150
135,966
136,064
Total add back
67,620
77,569
149,027
152,838
Adjusted gross profit
$
60,972
$
37,077
$
105,904
$
59,682
Adjusted gross profit %
16.6
%
12.0
%
14.9
%
10.4
%
Medical benefit ratio
83.4
%
88.0
%
85.1
%
89.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Net loss
$
(11,580
)
$
(44,762
)
$
(52,397
)
$
(101,636
)
Add back:
Interest expense
4,490
4,329
8,891
8,577
Depreciation and amortization
4,229
3,962
8,222
7,751
EBITDA
(2,861
)
(36,471
)
(35,284
)
(85,308
)
Equity-based compensation(1)
12,099
30,887
40,146
62,674
Reorganization and transaction-related expenses(2)
—
593
—
3,601
Acquisition expenses(3)
573
301
1,059
301
Loss on sublease(4)
509
—
509
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,320
$
(4,690
)
$
6,430
$
(18,732
)
(1) 2022 represents equity-based compensation related to grants made in the current year, as well as equity-based compensation related to the timing of the IPO, which includes previously issued stock appreciation rights liability awards, modifications related to transaction vesting units, and grants made in conjunction with the IPO. 2021 represents equity-based compensation related to the timing of the IPO as previously discussed.
(2) Represents legal, professional, accounting and other advisory fees related to our pre-IPO corporate reorganization and the IPO that are considered non-recurring and non-capitalizable.
(3) Represents acquisition-related fees, such as legal and advisory fees, that are non-capitalizable.
(4) Represents loss related to right of use (“ROU”) assets that were subleased in the current quarter.
Outlook for Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022
Three Months Ending
Twelve Months Ending
$ Millions
Low
High
Low
High
Health Plan Membership
97,100
97,300
97,300
99,000
Revenue
$330
$335
$1,365
$1,380
Adjusted Gross Profit1
$38
$40
$177
$184
Adjusted EBITDA2
($23)
($20)
($41)
($35)
_______________________
Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for adjusted gross profit to loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for loss from operations, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact loss from operations, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as net loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses, equity-based compensation expense, and loss on sublease. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for net loss, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loss, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, and year ending December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; risks associated with being a government contractor; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs; and the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
453,234
$
466,600
Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $177 at June 30, 2022 and $111 at December 31, 2021, respectively)
98,027
58,512
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,337
27,747
Total current assets
585,598
552,859
Property and equipment, net
33,405
30,358
Right of use asset, net
6,565
7,853
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
36,249
35,116
Other assets
4,960
4,709
Total assets
$
666,777
$
630,895
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Medical expenses payable
$
173,871
$
125,886
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
14,975
17,431
Accrued compensation
24,868
23,928
Total current liabilities
213,714
167,245
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
153,931
150,620
Long-term portion of lease liabilities
5,428
6,975
Total liabilities
373,073
324,840
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
—
—
Common stock, $.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 187,271,311 and 187,193,613 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
187
187
Additional paid-in capital
928,608
888,547
Accumulated deficit
(635,091
)
(582,694
)
Total Alignment Healthcare, Inc. stockholders' equity
293,704
306,040
Noncontrolling interest
—
15
Total stockholders' equity
293,704
306,055
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
666,777
$
630,895
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Earned premiums
$
366,180
$
308,739
$
711,472
$
575,739
Other
294
212
528
294
Total revenues
366,474
308,951
712,000
576,033
Expenses:
Medical expenses
307,269
274,385
611,027
525,480
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
61,673
71,150
135,966
136,064
Depreciation and amortization
4,180
3,908
8,130
7,645
Total expenses
373,122
349,443
755,123
669,189
Loss from operations
(6,648
)
(40,492
)
(43,123
)
(93,156
)
Other expenses:
Interest expense
4,490
4,329
8,891
8,577
Other expenses (income)
442
(59
)
383
(97
)
Total other expenses
4,932
4,270
9,274
8,480
Loss before income taxes
(11,580
)
(44,762
)
(52,397
)
(101,636
)
Provision for income taxes
—
—
—
—
Net loss attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc.
$
(11,580
)
$
(44,762
)
$
(52,397
)
$
(101,636
)
Total weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
181,262,640
176,842,122
180,075,014
165,698,982
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.29
)
$
(0.61
)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating Activities:
Net loss
$
(52,397
)
$
(101,636
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Provision for credit loss
111
46
Loss on sublease
509
—
Depreciation and amortization
8,222
7,751
Amortization-debt issuance costs and investment discount
1,140
1,110
Payment-in-kind interest
2,170
2,054
Equity-based compensation and common stock payments
40,146
51,275
Non-cash lease expense
1,415
1,314
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(39,609
)
(25,503
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(6,586
)
(14,393
)
Other assets
(150
)
6
Medical expenses payable
47,985
23,105
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(3,152
)
(2,368
)
Accrued compensation
940
(2,529
)
Lease liabilities
(2,028
)
(1,788
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,284
)
(61,556
)
Investing Activities:
Purchase of business, net of cash received
(1,113
)
—
Asset acquisition, net of cash received
—
(1,405
)
Purchase of investments
(1,100
)
(800
)
Sale of investments
1,000
800
Acquisition of property and equipment
(10,769
)
(9,462
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,982
)
(10,867
)
Financing Activities:
Repurchase of noncontrolling interest
(100
)
15
Equity repurchase
—
(1,474
)
Issuance of common stock
—
390,600
Common stock issuance costs
—
(29,011
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
(100
)
360,130
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(13,366
)
287,707
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
468,350
207,811
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
$
454,984
$
495,518
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
5,565
$
5,413
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities:
Acquisition of property in accounts payable
$
232
$
418
Purchase of business in accounts payable
$
240
$
—
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total above:
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Cash
$
453,234
$
494,618
Restricted cash in other assets
1,750
900
Total
$
454,984
$
495,518
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses, equity-based compensation expense and loss on sublease.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)
We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses excluding depreciation and equity-based compensation by total revenues in a given period.
Adjusted Gross Profit
Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as loss from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses.
Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted Gross Profit in lieu of loss from operations, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Our use of the term Adjusted Gross Profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
