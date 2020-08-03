Align Technology’s Invisalign Brand Becomes the Official Smile of the New Orleans Saints

Cam Jordan to share his Invisalign treatment journey and the value of winning smiles to support the New Orleans Youth Empowerment Project (YEP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) makers of the Invisalign® clear aligner system, today announced a multi-year partnership with the New Orleans Saints, making the Invisalign brand the “Official Smile” partner of the Saints. The collaboration will focus on building awareness and generating demand for Invisalign treatment across social and digital platforms to engage consumers and highlight the benefits of in-office, doctor-delivered clear aligner treatment. Additionally, the Invisalign brand and the Saints have teamed up with defensive end Cam Jordan to bring more smiles to teens and young adults through the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP).



“We are proud to be working with the New Orleans Saints to develop campaigns focused on winning smiles,” commented Frank Quinn, Align Technology Vice President and General Manager of the U.S. “Both the Saints and the Invisalign brand are dedicated to creating positive experiences for fans, consumers, and our communities, and we are excited to be teaming up together.”

“We are very grateful and privileged to be able to have this great working relationship,” said Michael Stanfield, New Orleans Saints Senior Vice President of Sales. “We look forward to collaborating with the Invisalign brand team in bringing more smiles to our fans and to the New Orleans community.”

As part of the agreement, the Invisalign brand and the Saints will team up to promote Cam Jordan’s treatment experience, which included Invisalign clear aligners, designed for mild to moderate malocclusion or crooked teeth. Jordan completed treatment and is now wearing Vivera® retainers to preserve his beautiful smile.

“As an athlete, I put a lot of effort into maintaining my health and well-being, including my smile,” noted Cam Jordan. “I wanted to fine tune my smile and needed a treatment option that fit my lifestyle. After doing some research, Invisalign treatment was the clear winner. I could remove the aligners if needed during football and public appearances while still meeting my smile goals. Today, post treatment, Vivera retainers keep my smile in shape.”

Through the agreement with the New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cam Jordan, Align will help eight members of the New Orleans-based Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) achieve new smiles through Invisalign treatment. YEP’s core purpose of empowering young people to improve their lives and the lives of others fits with Align’s purpose of transforming smiles and changing lives, and both organizations are committed to helping underserved youth.

“YEP has done incredible things for young people in New Orleans and it’s an organization that I am proud to be a part of,” said Cam Jordan. “Both on and off the field, there is true power in a smile. As an Invisalign patient and proud member of the New Orleans community, I’m looking forward to bringing new smiles to teens and young adults that deserve and need it the most.”

