Aligarh District Court Shut After Three Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Aligarh district court was closed on Saturday after its three employees tested positive for coronavirus infection, an official said. The cases scheduled to be hard on September 5 were deferred to October 3, the official spokesperson said. The court will review the situation and decide about the future course of action on September 7.

According to official statistics, 47 per cent of affected persons belong to the age group between 18 to 45 years. Only 10 per cent of them were above 65 years. Government offices have been the worst affected during the past one week. The Regional Transport office has been closed for the past three days after a senior RTO official was found COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.

According to official figures released by District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh on Saturday, 130 people tested positive for COVID-19. Among those infected was the Basic Shiksha Adhikari of the district. Aligarh on Friday had reported as many as 161 fresh COVID-19 cases.

So far, 3,200 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease while 29 have succumbed to the disease. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,680, the health bulletin issued by the UP government said.

According to the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui, more than 80,000 tests have been conducted here in the past five months.