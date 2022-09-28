Alienware's Aurora R15 Desktop Features Latest GPUs and CPUs From NVIDIA and Intel

For the latest installment of its Aurora flagship desktop offering, Dell's Alienware line has now unveiled the "Aurora R15." Building on the Legend 2.0 case design introduced with the Aurora R14 last year, the upcoming release can be configured with liquid cooling and comes with a 240mm radiator for improved cooling performance. Intel’s latest 13th-generation CPU outfitted in the pre-built system also features five 120mm chassis fans. While staying five degrees celsius cooler, the unit allows for more power output to the CPU for greater performance.

Additionally, the Aurora R15 has been built with a custom Z790 motherboard with a layout that allows the PCIe 16x slot to be closer to the CPU socket to offer more space for larger GPUs. The bigger 750-watt or 1,350-watt power supply can also power the optional new NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU, it is interesting to note the Aurora R15 will be one of the first pre-built offerings with the powerful GPU.

Take a first look at Alienware's Aurora R15 desktop above.

In case you missed it, this app brings iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island to Android devices.