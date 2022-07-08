Aliens, Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man added to South Dakota's eerie green sky by Reddit users

Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
·2 min read

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man rampaged through downtown Sioux Falls on Tuesday evening – or wait, maybe it was Cthulhu and some UFOs?

Those possibilities and others were part of a Reddit thread where users used Photoshop to alter an eerie photo taken by Jaden Miller as severe stormscaused a green sky to spread across the South Dakota city.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a derecho barreled through much of South Dakota – as well as Minnesota, Iowa and later other parts of the Midwest – on Tuesday. In addition to heavy rain, the wind storm brought black, blue, gray and, most notably, murky green skies around southeastern South Dakota, including the Sioux Falls area.

The strange color of Sioux Falls' sky on Tuesday has been all across the internet over the past two days – much of it from Miller's photo.

South Dakota sky turns green: See the strange weather phenomenon in photos. 

Shockingly sweet chocolate sculptures: See Jesus, Elton John, a vintage car and more

Her brother in Missouri told her he'd seen it on the news, and a coworker from Mexico said it had been in a newspaper back home.

Cthulhu descends on downtown Sioux Falls in a photoshopped image posted by Reddit user SligPants. The original image was taken by Jaden Miller of Sioux Falls. The photo has become a meme.
It was cool at first, she said – but it's become a little overwhelming, especially after seeing multiple people post the photo without crediting her.

"I'm a little bit over it," Miller said.

Miller added that she just happened to have her camera nearby to take the original photo, and that she isn't planning on trying to go viral the next time a storm hits.

UFOs hover over downtown Sioux Falls in a photoshopped image posted by Reddit user Any-Kaleidoscope849. The original image was taken by Jaden Miller of Sioux Falls. The photo has become a meme.
And while Miller thinks some of the memes have been funny, there's one she thinks needs more attention: her own, starring Sioux Falls Twitter celebrity Bryce Wollmann.

Contributing; Alfonzo Galvan, Dominik Dausch and Shelly Conlon, Sioux Falls Argus Leader; Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Reddit users make South Dakota green sky memes with UFO, Cthulhu

