An alien touched my face, says Goldie Hawn

The American actress Goldie Hawn has claimed she once had an alien experience in which triangular-headed beings “touched her face”.

Ms Hawn, who won an Oscar for her performance in the 1969 film “Cactus Flower”, said she was “paralysed” by witnessing what she described as “silver” alien beings with a “slash for a mouth” and a “tiny little nose”.

The 77-year-old actress said she was stargazing and thinking about alien life in West Covina, California when she fell asleep in a car and was then approached by strange beings.

“It was this high, high frequency,” she told the Apple Fitness+ podcast. “And I looked out the window and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads.”

She added that the beings were “pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me…like I was a subject”.

“I could not move, I was paralysed,” she added.

‘Felt like the finger of God’

Ms Hawn said she had initially dismissed the incident as a dream, but revisited her memory of it after a discussion with an astrophysicist who was researching alien encounters.

“Suddenly I remembered something,” she said. “They touched my face and it felt like the finger of God.

“It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light.”

At the time, Ms Hawn was working as a dancer at the Melodyland Christian Centre, near the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Shortly after the incident, her career as an actress took off with “Cactus Flower”, for which she won Best Supporting Actress at the 1970 Academy Awards.

She went on to act in a series of films including “Private Benjamin”, “Bird on a Wire” and “Housesitter”.

‘House of hearts’

Years after her supposed alien encounter, Ms Hawn said she came across a crop circle in the shape of a heart on a trip to Avebury, Wiltshire.

She said she dreamt of “some little mountains up across the valley”, before finding a similar place in real life where the supposed crop circle had appeared.

“I have collected hearts my whole life,” she told the podcast. “I built a house of hearts. I have done everything with hearts. I looked at this and I thought, ‘I don’t know anything. But if this is a sign, I’ll take it.’”

Ms Hawn has previously revealed she was sent to a psychologist after using cannabis in the 1960s, around the time she says she encountered aliens in California.

She told the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen programme in 2020 that she had a “scary” experience with the drug.

“It really was [scary], it sent me to a psychologist for quite a while, and I bless the day that happened,” she said.

“If I hadn’t gone, I wouldn’t have been able to deal so readily with success because I started to learn a lot more about me, and a lot more about my psychology.”