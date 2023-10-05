From "Alien Superstar" Glam to Witchy-Poo Lips, These Are Top 5 Beauty Trends From Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week has finally come to a triumphant end, wrapping up Fashion Month in its entirety. It showcased a wealth of beauty inspiration from New York, London and Milan, leaving beauty enthusiasts in awe. However, Paris is known for its next-level beauty moments that inevitably raise standards and set the precedence for future trends. The Spring/Summer 2024 season was no exception, as numerous designers presented fresh and unique interpretations of both timeless and contemporary styles and the beauty on all fronts followed behind.

For the last few years and seasons, fresh skin and no-makeup makeup themes have still reigned supreme so it was no surprise that for the upcoming spring of 2024, the girlies will still be in that era. However, leave it to Big P to bring in pops of color on the lips and eyes, accented eyeliners and beyond hairstyles.

As the Hypebae Beauty Team virtually delved into the world of glam during the PFW's SS24 szn, our dedicated exploration has led us to discover and meticulously handpick the top five moments that we believe every beauty enthusiast should not only practice but also bookmark in eager anticipation of the forthcoming spring and summer season.

Low Ponytails

The spotlight was stolen by the stunning low ponytails, which showcased an impressive array of styles and textures. Whether you prefer a chic straight-back braided low ponytail or a sophisticated and polished "businesswoman" ponytail, there is an abundance of options available for anyone seeking a fashionable low pony look.

Witchy Lips

Dior is defying the usual connection between vampy makeup and fall by embracing a dark and moody look for spring. To achieve this, Peter Philips, the brand's creative and image director, used black eyeliner to create a deep stain effect on the models' lips.

The "Power" Pout

At Alexander McQueen, lipstick colors were showcased through the combination of vibrant, stamped-on reds and subtle makeup. The key is to carefully apply and strongly define the lip to give off the "business suit" of glam.

"Leather" Mascara Lashes

At Victoria Beckham, lead makeup artist Fara Homidi took a bold approach by affixing leather pieces to the lashes of the models, rather than using traditional false eyelashes. To secure and enhance the leather accents, she applied the designer's newest "Vast Lash" Mascara, which is a volumizing formula.

"Alien Superstar" Glam

While Beyonce's Renaissance may have come to an end, the electrifying elements of "Alien Superstar" glam, such as rocking metallic eyeshadow or adorning your eyelids with shimmering silver flecks or rhinestones, will forever ignite excitement. We are currently thriving in the era of dazzling cyber babes who fully embrace the allure of glamour.