Alien Spacecraft Drama ‘Debris’ Ordered to Series at NBC

NBC is picking up the pieces from its coronavirus-impacted pilot season.

The network has ordered alien spacecraft drama “Debris,” the only pilot which managed to complete shooting before the production shutdown, to series.

News of the order comes exactly a week after NBC announced plans to stagger the remainder of its 12 pilots across this and next year’s development seasons. NBC still intends to shoot five of its buzziest pilots, including that for “Langdon” which centers around the character made famous by Dan Brown and Tom Hanks, later this year.

“Debris” follows two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Jonathan Tucker plays one of the agents Bryan Beneventi, who is described as a headstrong, smart CIA operative currently working on the investigation of strange occurrences. British actress Riann Steele plays the other Finola Jones. Her character is a classic rule following MI6 agent who is partnered with Beneventi.

The series hails from writer and executive producer J.H. Wyman and executive producer Jason Hoffs. Legendary Television will produce with Universal Television. Wyman will executive produce under his Frequency Films banner, which is currently under an overall deal at Legendary.

Tucker most recently played a major role in the Showtime drama “City on a Hill.” His other recent TV roles include the Audience series “Kingdom,” HBO’s “Westworld,” Starz’s “American Gods,” and FX’s “Snowfall.” He has history with NBC, have starred in the network’s “The Black Donnellys” series in 2007. On the film side, he appeared in Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” last year.

Steele is best known for her role on “Holby City,” and recently appeared on American TV in “NCIS: New Orleans” and “The Magicians.” On the feature front, her credits include “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

