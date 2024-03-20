“Alien: Romulus” Trailer: Space Horror Franchise Returns in Terrifying First Look

'Alien: Romulus' is in theaters Aug. 16

Get ready for more space terrors.

The first teaser trailer for Alien: Romulus debuted Wednesday, setting up fans for twists and turns as a crew of space-travelers encounter creatures on board.

Described as taking the franchise "back to its roots," a synopsis reads: "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War), David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

20th Century Studios "Alien: Romulus"

Fede Alvarez, who made 2013's Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, directed with a screenplay he co-wrote with Rodo Sayagues. Ridley Scott — who directed the original 1979 Alien as well as the series’ Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017) entries — is a producer on the film.

Alvarez told Entertainment Weekly he "wanted to go back to the roots, to the era of the first film," and that this sequel "takes place a few years" after the original movie.

20th Century Studios

"We’ve got puppeteering, animatronics, all the old-school techniques," the director hinted. "We had the right guys because they worked on the originals. So, for some creatures, we needed those guys to nail the look and make them exactly as you’ve seen them in the past. But then when we needed something new, we had those guys as well, so that we made sure we’re faithful to the spirit of the original movies."



Alien: Romulus is in theaters Aug. 16.

