Alicia Vikander Says She Received The 'Perfect' Birthday Surprise From Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander has revealed her husband Michael Fassbender did the most romantic gesture to celebrate her birthday.

The September ELLE UK cover star turns 32 on Saturday October 3 and just revealed on Good Morning America that her special gift involved seeing her family after months of separation from them as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

‘Actually, my husband surprised me with a trip to Sweden,’ the Oscar winner told the show hosts of her recent holiday on Friday.

‘[I] landed, I got a COVID test and was negative so I was able to hang out with my mum and my dad and a lot of family members I haven't seen in a long time. So that was kind of a perfect gift.’

The couple – who will soon celebrate their third wedding anniversary after saying ‘I do’ in Ibiza in October 2017 – have spent the majority of lockdown in rural France.

The actress recently spoke to us about lockdown with her famous beau and sympathised with everyone struggling with balancing work and personal life at home, 24/7.

‘There’s always a risk of someone in the background,’ she said of the perils of Zoom conference calls. ‘My husband was often around making coffee or putting the boiler on.’

Opening up about the possibility of working with Fassbender again (the couple met on the set of the 2014 film The Light Between Oceans) Vikander said: ‘I would love to work with him one day, but we’re very much individuals, which I love and I think is good in any relationship.

‘We both take on parts because it’s a film that is right for us, so it would have to be the same if we were ever to work together again.’

The Swedish stars in her new film The Glorias, which follows the life of women's rights activist Gloria Steinem.

Speaking about a rehearsal for the film with her co-star Julianne Moore and Steinem, she told GMA: ‘The first time I was so kind of amazed and starstruck and so honoured to meet her.

‘Then I finally got a second chance. She’s been extremely generous with giving her time and helping us out making a great movie, but also to get this film out.’

