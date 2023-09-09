Alicia Silverstone Wore High-Waisted Underwear and No Bra Beneath Her Sheer Gown at NYFW

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read

We're totally buggin'.

<p>Getty</p>

Getty

Alicia Silverstone's latest look at New York Fashion Week has us totally buggin'. 

On Friday, the actress made a rare appearance at Christian Siriano's spring-summer 2024 celeb-packed runway show at the Pierre Hotel in New York City — and while her fashion week outings are few and far between, when she does show up in the front row, she most certainly shows out. Wearing a completely sheer dress that was covered in sparkly black floral appliqués and featured an asymmetric hemline, Silverstone layered the highest high-waisted underwear, maybe ever, underneath her gown. Her black briefs climbed up just below her bust, ultimately revealing that she opted to go bra free for the occasion.  

<p>Getty</p>

Getty

Silverstone accessorized with strappy black sandals with crystal embellishments and diamond drop earrings. Meanwhile, her blonde, shoulder-length hair was styled in loose waves and tousled haphazardly to one side. 

Related: How Christian Siriano Updated Alicia Silverstone's Iconic 'Clueless' Outfit for the Super Bowl

Silverstone and Siriano have developed a close friendship after they initially teamed up to recreate a scene from Clueless for a 2021 TikTok video, and the designer often refers to the actress as his "muse." Explaining that he's always been a "fanboy" of the 1995 teen movie, Siriano previously told Entertainment Tonight, "I think with Clueless, a lot of young designers looked up to Clueless, because it was such a fashion moment. And now, having her [Silverstone] as like my best friend and my muse, it's great!"

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.