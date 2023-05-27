Alicia Silverstone Shares Funny Throwback Snap of Her Being 'Over' a Photoshoot

"I wish I could say I was giving baddie energy here," she captioned the pic

Alicia Silverstone is remembering a day when she apparently was less than impressed with having to do a photoshoot.

The Clueless star, 46, shared a hilarious picture to Instagram on Friday, taken from a '90s shoot that she admittedly wasn't really feeling.

"I wish I could say I was giving baddie energy here (is that what the kids say today!?) but if I’m being honest, I think I just was over this photoshoot," Silverstone captioned the picture.

"Who knows 😂🤷🏼‍♀️"

The image featured the actress — seemingly during her teenage years — as she squatted in front of a camera and posed in front of a brick wall (the '90s way, of course).



The pose was of her looking a little "over" the whole thing, as she rocked a leather jacket, combat boots and a pair of blue jeans.

Many fans pointed out in the comment section on Instagram that the shoot looked to be around the era of Silverstone's 1993 film, The Crush, which also starred Cary Elwes.

While she joked that she didn't look thrilled in her latest '90s look-back, Silverstone isn't totally ruling out reviving some late-century fun.

In March, during a Clueless reunion panel at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, moderated by PEOPLE's Style + Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal, Silverstone revealed she'd be down for a sequel to her 1999 film Blast from the Past with Brendan Fraser.

"With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun, she said at the time."

"I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar, and he's so cute," the actress added of Fraser, 54, who this year won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale.

"He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it's part of life that you struggle. And then look what happened to him!" Silverstone said. "So yes, I'm happy to do that."

The original film also starred Christopher Walken and Sissy Spacek and made roughly $26.5 million on a $35 million production budget upon its February 1999 release, according to Box Office Mojo. Silverstone and Fraser were both spotted attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty after the 95th Academy Awards earlier in the year.

