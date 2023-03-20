Alicia Silverstone Says She's Down for Blast from the Past Sequel: 'I'd Do Anything with Brendan' Fraser

Alicia Silverstone, Brendan Fraser

Alicia Silverstone is reminiscing about her 1999 film Blast from the Past with Brendan Fraser.

During a Clueless reunion panel at 90s Con on Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut, moderated by PEOPLE's Style + Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal, a fan asked about 46-year-old Silverstone's potential interest in a sequel to the film, to which the actress said: "With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun."

"I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he's so cute," the actress added of Fraser, 54, who recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale.

"He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it's part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him!" Silverstone said. "So yes, I'm happy to do that."

Blast from the Past, written and directed by the late filmmaker Hugh Wilson (The First Wives Club), follows Fraser as a man named Adam who steps into the outside world after spending the first 35 years of his life living with his parents in a nuclear fallout shelter.

Alicia Silverstone, Brendan Fraser Blast From The Past - 1998

Adam meets Eve (Silverstone) as he tries to adapt to the world of the 1990s when all he has known is 1960s-era technology and social customs after living in the bunker with his parents, portrayed by Christopher Walken and Sissy Spacek. The film made roughly $26.5 million on a $35 million production budget upon its Feb. 1999 release, according to Box Office Mojo.

Silverstone and Fraser were both spotted attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty after the 95th Academy Awards last Sunday.

BLAST FROM THE PAST, Alicia Silverstone, Brendan Fraser, 1999

Fraser, who also won a Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA Award for The Whale, was visibly tearful and overwhelmed as he made his acceptance speech at the Oscars and thanked those who got him to the stage at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre.

"My goodness, I thank the Academy for this honor and for our studio A24 for making such a bold film. I'm grateful to [director] Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale," he said.

Speaking to his fellow nominees, Fraser acknowledged how they "laid [their] whale-sized hearts bare so that we can see into your souls like no one else could do," and also called it his "honor" to be nominated alongside them.