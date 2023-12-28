Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Share Sweet Birthday Tributes to 'Singularly Spectacular' Son Genesis

The couple's youngest child turned 9 on Wednesday

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Alicia Keys, Genesis, and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating their son Genesis’ 9th birthday!

The “Girl on Fire” songstress, 42, and her producer husband, 45, shared birthday tributes on their social media accounts on Wednesday for their youngest child, Genesis Ali Dean, turning another year older.

“My beautiful boy!! Happy Born Day My Amazing Son! You are singularly spectacular!!!,” Keys began in a sweet Instagram post.

Related: Alicia Keys Shares Sweet Throwback Photos for Son Egypt's 13th Birthday: 'This Can't Be Real'

“There is NO ONE like you!! That’s my favorite thing about you!! You know you! Keep being you! Never doubt your greatness! You are unforgettable!! Keep glowing!!!! You are adored on so many levels!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!! 🎊🎁🎂🎉🎈 ✨✨✨✨✨,” Keys' caption continued.

The upload contained a carousel of images featuring the 15-time Grammy-winner standing behind Genesis as she wrapped her arms across his shoulders in coordinating letterman jacket.

Related: Swizz Beatz Says Alicia Keys Is a 'Gift to This World' as He Celebrates Her Birthday: 'Facts'

Other photos showed Genesis smiling as he modeled a cool pair of sunshades.

“My Big Guy we love you ❤️ Happy Birthing Day my love you got a good one with this Gen Bear 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” Swizz (née Kasseem Daoud Dean) wrote in the comment section.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The “On to the Next One” hitmaker also shared a heartfelt post honoring Genesis on his big day.

“It’s a real Mob Boss Birthday aka Gen Capone 🤣🎂🎂🎂🤣,” Swizz captioned a photo carousel that showed Genesis wearing an all-black suit. After joking that it felt like Genesis’ “19th” birthday, he referred to his youngest as “the most honest person I ever met.”

Story continues

“So don’t ask him a question if your not ready for the uncut answer 😮‍💨 We love you my prince 🤍 Please wish Gen HBD although he said he don’t want nobody saying HBD,” he wrote.

Keys and Swizz are also parents to Egypt Daoud Dean, 13. The “Money in the Bank” rapper is also dad to Nicole Dean, 15, Kasseem Dean Jr., 16, and Prince Nasir Dean, 22, from previous relationships.

The blended family spent Christmas together on Monday.

Swizz Beatz/Instagram Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and their kids on Christmas

"BIG LOVE FROM THEM DEANS🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳," Swizz captioned their Instagram Christmas family photos.

In the photos, the group was all smiles and posed together on a garland-decorated staircase while wearing pajamas. There was also content of them opening gifts and embracing each other.

In February 2022, the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about how she balances motherhood with being a musician.

"It's such a beautiful, kind of tranquil meditation. It's like this peace, this space," Keys said, referring to going skiing with her husband and kids. "It's also such a beautiful way to be with your family because so many times everybody's doing everything in different directions, so it's really nice to have something that you do together."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.