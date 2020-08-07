Alicia Keys is launching her own beauty brand

From Harper's BAZAAR

Alicia Keys has become the latest celebrity to announce the launch her own beauty brand, following in the footsteps of fellow singers such as Rihanna (Fenty Beauty), Lady Gaga (Haus Cosmetics), and Selena Gomez (Rare Beauty).

Dubbed a "lifestyle beauty brand" that is "more than skin deep", the label is said to have inclusivity at its heart, with Keys' mixed heritage playing an important role in the direction.

The exciting news was announced by E.l.f Beauty, the affordable cosmetics company that is collaborating with the singer on the new brand. It is set to launch in 2021 but does not currently have a confirmed date or name.

“A culmination of Keys’ personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness and connection,” explained E.l.f's press announcement. “With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honouring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action.”

A 15-time Grammy Award winning artist and producer, Keys made headlines in 2016 when she announced that she would be going increasingly make-up free, after being inspired by not wearing cosmetics on the cover of her album Here. She's since walked the red carpet multiple times either bare-faced or wearing minimal make-up, and her flawless skin often outshines full make-up looks.





As such, we certainly hope that the new line will reveal the secrets behind Keys' glowing and youthful complexion (through skincare and 'no make-up make-up'), while providing an array of product options for a diverse range of skin tones.

We can expect the collection to retail at a reasonable price point, too, considering that E.l.f specialises in that area of the market. Our top predictions? Glow-boosting skincare that negates the desire for heavy foundation, and minimal make-up essentials (which you can currently find in E.l.f's exclusive set).

That said, the 'lifestyle brand' label means we might even be treated to diverse haircare and wellness products, which would be especially exciting.

Below, see Keys speaking for the first time about the impending launch.

“We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realise Alicia’s vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible, but infuses it with an even deeper dimension,” said the chairman and chief executive officer of E.l.f Beauty, Tarang Amin. “As a brand builder, I’m excited and very energised about the opportunities for us to reach new audiences in creative ways and to continue to lead in category innovation.”



“Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration. Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless. Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty,” added Kory Marchisotto, the chief marketing officer for E.l.f Beauty and the president of Alicia Keys' new brand. “Alicia inspires millions of people every day. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep.”

