Alicia Keys: 'I felt I was from another planet'

On 27 February, 2002, Alicia Keys was miserable with the flu. She was also due to attend her first-ever Grammys.

That night, she was up for six awards, including song of the year for Fallin', and was due to perform a medley of hits alongside Flamenco dancer Joaquin Cortes.

"I willed myself out of bed," she recalls in her autobiography, More Myself. "I wasn't about to miss my first Grammys, even if my face crashed right down onto the piano keys."

A shot of vitamin B12 carried her through the ceremony, where Keys scooped five of those six awards, tying Lauryn Hill's record for the most trophies for a female solo artist in a year.

The mixture of exhilaration, illness and drowsiness made it feel like she'd "ascended into outer space".

"What new artist wins five awards after just one album?" The whole night "felt unbelievable to me," she adds, "even otherworldly".

Fast forward to 2020 and Keys was back at the Grammys - this time as host - as Billie Eilish replicated her five-prize success.

The teenager, who was born in the year Keys released her debut, seemed uncomfortable with all the acclaim. As the nominees for album of the year were read out, the camera caught her saying, "please don't be me". On stage, she confessed to feeling undeserving.

Watching from the sideline, Keys knew exactly what she was going through.

Alicia Keys hands Billie Eilish the best new artist award at the 2020 Grammys, as 2019 winner Dua Lipa looks on

"Oh my God, absolutely," she says. "There you are, with all these accolades and all this celebration - and you don't know exactly what to do with it, or even why was it you.

"It feels almost like it's overkill. You think, 'Spread it around, don't just give [the awards] to me,' you know? I definitely recognise that, I understood that."

The following morning, Keys called Eilish to offer her support.

"I wanted to congratulate her because I was so happy for her," she says, "because not only does she have a beautiful voice but she's not trying to fit in to the crowd - and that's such an important thing to see.

"So when I called her I said, 'Don't for one second think that you didn't deserve this. You deserve all of this, and don't forget it.'

"Because I remember I definitely felt like that for a long time. I thought I didn't deserve what I was receiving, I didn't deserve the greatness that I had inside of me."

Keys won five Grammys in 2002, including best new artist and song of the year

It's a surprise to learn that Keys ever felt inadequate or unworthy. Her music pulses with strength and messages of emancipation. Even U2's Bono says the star gives off a "don't eff with me" energy.

But, as she explains in her book, More Myself, songs like Superwoman and Girl On Fire weren't written by someone who had the world figured out. Instead, "the lyrics were what I needed to hear".

'Surge of fear'

Keys was miserable, second-guessing her instincts and worried about sustaining her success. Worse still, she let others prey on those fears to make her work harder.

By 2006, "I no longer belonged to myself," she writes in the memoir. "I'd become captive to every request, every demand, every surge of fear that came with even the thought of saying no."

After breaking down in her dressing room one night in New York, she booked a solo trip to Egypt and escaped. On the first day, she lost her voice to laryngitis.

Forced to slow down and pay attention to her feelings, she resolved to wrestle back control of her life, "setting boundaries and making changes for the better".

But change didn't come overnight. Learning to stand up for herself and resisting the urge to please others took years of practice. Keys was also forced to confront aspects of her personality she'd previously suppressed.

