All About Alicia Keys' Brother, Cole Cook

Alicia Keys' brother, Cole Cook, appeared on 'Claim to Fame' season 2

Gary Gershoff/WireImage Alicia Keys and her brother Cole Cook attend the 2015 "Keep A Child Alive" on November 5, 2015 in New York City.

Alicia Keys is a proud big sister to her “big little brother,” Cole Cook.

Craig Cook and Terria Joseph welcomed their first and only child together, daughter Alicia — born Alicia Augello Cook — in January 1981, during their brief relationship. The singer recalled during a February 2008 interview with The Sunday Times that her father, a flight attendant, left when she was around two. Craig later welcomed his second child, son Cole, with another woman in 1991.

As kids, Cole and Alicia grew up separately. Alicia was raised in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City by her mother, while Cole grew up in Colorado. Despite the 10-year age gap between the siblings and the fact that they would only see each other once a year, Cole told PEOPLE in July 2023 that “it was just all love” growing up.

Though they spent their childhoods apart, they have used their time as adults to spend time with and celebrate each other. In January 2019, Alicia jokingly referred to Cole as her “big little brother” on social media due to their height difference, adding that he is “so precious” to her.

“We share the same father. Over time I’ve realized that some of the greatest blessings come to you through ways you don’t always expect or have control over,” she wrote. “I would never know the love that a brother and sister can share if I wasn’t blessed with a big little brother."

Cole has referred to Alicia on Instagram as his “best friend” in the world, calling her the “sweetest human” that he knows in another post.

“You spread positivity to everyone you see, you’re beyond brilliant, you give so much love and laughter to the people that surround you,” he wrote in a birthday tribute for Alicia in January 2024. “You’re truly something special and I just wanted to say I LOVE YOU SOOOOOOOO MUCH.”

Here’s everything to know about Alicia Keys’ brother, Cole Cook.

They grew up separately

Cole Cook Instagram Alicia Keys and her brother Cole Cook as kids.

Cole and Alicia were born 10 years apart to different mothers and spent their childhoods separately.

“Most people don't know that we just didn't grow up together,” he told PEOPLE in July 2023. “My dad left, so she was in New York, I was in Colorado. But I would see her once a year and when we would see each other growing up, it was just all love.”

Cole said the love they had for each other “never changed,” even when he moved to New York himself.

“We got closer and closer because of the bonds that we were able to start having those sister-brotherly bickers with each other that normally people have growing up,” he added. “But we had that in a later time in life.”

He’s a filmmaker

Cole Cook Instagram Alicia Keys with her brother Cole Cook.

Cole pursued a creative career like his sister, but not in the music industry.

He started his career as an audio engineer and dabbled in modeling. Today, he is a visual artist and filmmaker and is the co-founder and CEO of the N.Y.C. based creative agency, Timeless Eye, creating content for campaigns, editorial, music videos and more.

Cole told Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, on an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Sydel Takes On, that he got into directing and producing shoots by experimenting with photography on his iPhone. He credits his brother-in-law, Swizz Beatz, for giving him an opportunity to shoot a project for him.

“It was after that all the agencies were like, ‘Who shot that?’ and brought us in and it was all because of that first opportunity that he gave me that it stemmed to like, ‘Wow, he actually knows what he's doing and he excels at it,’ “ Cole explained.

He addressed the concept of nepotism and being presented possibilities because of who he is related to, telling Sydel, “People look at you and are like ‘Hey, because of who your family is, you got these opportunities and they just keep coming because of that.’ No.”

“You're putting that time in, just like they put in the time way before,” he continued. “We had to work our a-- off to keep those opportunities.”

He was on Claim to Fame

John Fleenor/ABC Cole Cook and Shayne Murphy on ABC's reality TV competition series "Claim to Fame" in 2023.

Cole appeared on the second season of the ABC reality TV show Claim to Fame. Before appearing on the series, he told USA Today in July 2023 that he got his sister’s “permission” to go on the show to “make sure she felt great with it.”

“It was such an easy conversation. I was like, ‘Hey, here's this show,’ “ he recalled. “She was like, ‘Is there gonna be more drama? Is that you? Because you're just not very much drama.’ I was like, ‘No, it's more of a game show. But there will probably be some drama.’ “

His time on the show ended after episode five when he was eliminated. His older sister recorded a video message for his elimination, with Cole telling PEOPLE in July 2023 that it was “so Alicia.”

“[It’s] so who we are,” he explained. “We have each other's back. We show so much love. That's what she told me when I came on the show. ‘Just go enjoy it, go win. Do what you do best. Make new friends. Use that to [your] advantage. And we're always proud of you.’ ”

They’re supportive of each other

Cole Cook Instagram Alicia Keys and her brother Cole Cook take a selfie.

Alicia and Cole have a long history of showing support for one another.

Cole recalled one of his earliest “fanboy” moments for his older sister during his episode of Sydel Takes On, telling the host a story about an instance when she appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show when he was a kid.

“My dad had it on for the reason of watching his daughter on Oprah, but didn't tell me for some reason, so I was just sitting on the couch and I was like, ‘Dad, do I know her?’ “ Cole said, adding, “And he said ‘Yeah, that's your sister.’ And this is where I kind of fanboyed for a second, I was like ‘My sister's on TV! What?’ “

He continued, “I've always looked at her as my sister. I've never seen her as Alicia Keys, she’s always been my sister.”

Cole’s company has also produced content for his sister and brother-in-law, including music videos for Alicia’s songs “Time Machine” and “Show Me Love,” as well as Beatz’s song “Hercules” with the rapper Common.

Alicia and her husband have also given Cole advice over the years. He told Sydel, “They said ‘Always be you. Always be unique. Don’t follow anybody.’ And this is one thing they teach their kids so well, is ‘Be yourself.’ “

Cole has also been able to support his sister on one of the biggest stages in the world — the Super Bowl. He attended the football event in 2024 when she performed alongside Usher during the halftime show.

“No words to express how much of a bada-- my sister is!!!!! You crush it,” Cole wrote on Instagram at on Feb 12, next to a video of the brother-sister duo enjoying the rest of Usher’s performance while they sang and danced.

He loves being an uncle to his two nephews

James Devaney/WireImage Kasseem David Dean Jr., Cole Cook, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and Egypt Dean attend the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on November 2, 2012 in New York City.

Cole is an uncle to Alicia and Beatz’ two children together: Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali. Beatz also has three children from previous relationships: Prince Nasir, Kasseem Jr. and Nicole.

The filmmaker and creative spoke to PEOPLE in July 2023 about stepping into an “uncle role” with his nephews, explaining, “I had multiple uncles growing up, so I couldn't wait to be that person back.”

“I leaned into it. I'm there as much as possible,” he added. “I'm there for the game, I'm there for school, I'm there for pickup and drop off. I'm there for the broken bones, the sickness. I'm there for everything. So that won't ever change.”

Over the years, Cole has shared several family photos on social media, including moments with his nephews hanging out and on family vacations. For their birthdays in 2022, he shared touching messages about Egypt and Genesis alongside a carousel of photos with each.

“Watching you grow up is such an incredible gift,” Cole wrote about Egypt on Instagram in October 2022. “You are a bright light to everyone you encounter and spread so much love to the world around you! Keep being you!!”

In December 2022, Cole referred to Genesis as “the boss of the family.” in an Instagram post.

“You are so brilliant and beyond in-tune with everything going on around you at such a young age,” he added. “8 years old where does the time go but I’m loving every second I get to see you grow.”



Read the original article on People.