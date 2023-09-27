'Alice' in Wonderland

Move over Ogopogo — another monstrous creature has made a home for itself at Okanagan Lake. A giant metal Tyrannosaurus Rex named Alice now towers over waterfront property near Lower Bench Road. Anybody travelling along the KVR Trail can get a good look of Alice, though the sculpture stands on private land. The project is the work of metal sculptor Kevin Stone, who spent two years building it. The metal dinosaur had never been fully assembled before arriving in Penticton earlier this month. As the final phase approached, Stone — who sunk so much of his career into building it — was feeling apprehensive about whether all the pieces would properly fit. “I hope everything goes well and hope nothing gets damaged,” Stone remembers thinking. “We worked hard and got it all put together. Then I finally got to have that kind of awe moment, where you stand back, criticize your own work and take it all in,” he said. “And I gotta say — I’m ecstatic with the way it turned out.” The name Alice seems like it’s going to stick. That’s what Stone decided to call her upon seeing the sculpture in its final form last week, but he points out how it’s not his dinosaur to name. Stone’s favourite features are the details in the T-Rex’s face, and the silhouette it casts from its nose to the end of its tail. Fully assembled, the sculpture stands 23 feet tall, 50 feet wide, and weighs 12,000 pounds. The owner of the sculpture spent $395,000 in labour and materials to fund the project. Alice was transported to Penticton after Stone finished building her main parts in Chilliwack. The width of dinosaur’s body and tail — which are a single piece — were within inches of the highway’s legal limit, and it needed a crane to be taken on and off. With projects as large and ambitious as the ones Stone takes on, he said one of the major limiting factors is the amount of space transport trucks are allowed to take up — even with oversized loads. This T-Rex may end up going extinct one day, but she was built to last for “multiple generations,” he said. Stone’s happy to know that a masterpiece like Alice is in a place where anybody can go and see. Many of his sculptures are commissioned by private owners who don’t display his work in public. The property Alice lives at — the Eden Park Lakehouse — can be rented through Air B&B, starting at $1,660 for a single night.

Penticton Herald

Dan Walton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald