Alice Cooper Suggests A Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Collaboration For A Classic Film Remake

In a conversation with Vulture, Alice Cooper pooh-poohed Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp’s 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial was filled with sensational claims, including one involving a deposit on the bed.

Cooper said that the topic never came up while the band was on tour “because nobody cared.”

“I never watched a moment of the trials,” Cooper said. “It was so blown out of proportion. It was such a Hollywood thing. I knew Johnny was gonna win because how many people have other exes literally on their side testifying for him? That never happens. I turned it right off and said, ‘Well, you know, Johnny will weather this storm and when he’s onstage, he’s our guitar player.'”

He added, “If you talk to Johnny about it, it was something that happened. He was just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, what’s the next song?’ … I don’t know why they would televise the proceedings, right? It’s because of the fame of both people.”

Cooper suggested that the warring spouses unite for a new project.

“The best thing I said about the whole thing was, ‘They should do a remake of War of the Roses with Johnny and Amber.’ Who’s not gonna go see that? I’m going to see that! To make it even better, make their lawyers Angie [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt]. All you need is a really funny director, and that’s gonna be a monster hit.”

Hollywood Vampires (which includes Aerosmith’s Joe Perry) just completed a tour last month.

