Alia Spends Time With Ranbir & Family; Neetu Kapoor Shares Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often seen chilling at each others' parents' homes. On Sunday, 27 June, Ranbir spent some time with mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima. Alia also joined them.

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of the get-together and wrote, "My world".

Riddhima also posted a bunch of pics.

Earlier this month, Alia threw a party for her grandfather's 93rd birthday. Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima attended the party. Riddhima shared several photos of herself, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara from the party.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

