Alia Bhatt Turns a Muse for Sister Shaheen Bhatt as She Poses for Elle India's New Magazine Cover (View Pic)

Alia Bhatt is back being her glamorous self. The Sadak 2 actress turns the cover girl for Elle India's September issue and besides marking her return on a magazine after a long gap, this cover is also special for so many other reasons. Ditching the professional fashion photographers, Alia demands her sister, Shaheen to go behind the cameras for her latest photoshoot. Posing unhesitatingly inside a bathtub, Bhatt's exuding all the charismatic vibes and we are looking forward to more clicks from her recent mag photoshoot. Alia Bhatt Takes Dip Underwater in This Fabulous Picture for Vogue India and We Can't Breathe.

Alia's decked up in a red hot Amit Aggarwal outfit with her wet hair adding an additional dose of chutzpah. She's stirring up a storm with her barely-there makeup, thick black browns and sensuous expressions. Bhatt's charming take on accepting the new normal and confining herself to these new 'at home' parameters have fondled and impressed our hearts enough. We are amazed by Shaheen's photography skills and think she should explore this space more often. Alia Bhatt Has the Perfect Hair-Flipping Response to Filter Out All the Negativity! (View Post).

Alia Bhatt for Elle India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia's recent release, Sadak 2, may have disappointed her fans but she has an amazing lineup for future releases. She'll be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Post which she has Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli's RRR. There are also reports that she's signing Shah Rukh Khan's next production and