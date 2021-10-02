Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR to Clash at the Box-Office in January 2022
Alia Bhatt’s two grand releases are clashing at the box office next year. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which is slated to release on January 6, 2022. While the next big release is SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan which is set for a worldwide release on January 7, 2022.
RRR Release Date:
Experience India’s Biggest Action Drama, #RRRMovie in theatres worldwide on 7th Jan 2022. 🤟🏻#RRROnJan7th 💥💥
An @ssrajamouli Film. @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies @PenMovies @jayantilalgada @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/wKtnfeCJN7
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 2, 2021
Gangubai Kathiawadi Release Date:
Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022 🤍🌕#SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/1ICNnR0WE8
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 30, 2021
