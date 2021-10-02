Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR to Clash at the Box-Office in January 2022

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers took a big blow before they even began a postseason defense of their World Series championship. Ace Clayton Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. It's the same injury that shut him down from July 4 to Sept. 12. “Chances are, it's not looking great for October right now,” a glum Kershaw said. “I just wanted to be a part of this team going through October. This team is spe