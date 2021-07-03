Alia Bhatt Begins Shooting for 'First Film as a Producer': Darlings

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to announce the commencement of her upcoming film Darlings, which will also be her film as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment where she will be seen sharing the screen with actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Matthew.

The actor turned producer shared her excitement and nervousness through her caption, and said that she will always be an actor first.

"Ay one of DARLINGS! My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)," she wrote.

She added, "I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!"

"I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)," the caption concluded.

Alia Bhatt had announced her new venture 'Eternal Sunshine Productions' in March. With this, the actor adds the producer's feather to her cap.

