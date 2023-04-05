Who Is Ali Wong's Ex-Husband? All About Justin Hakuta

The couple announced their split in April 2022 but have maintained a close friendship

Ali Wong is still on good terms with her ex-husband Justin Hakuta following their divorce.

The Beef actress first met Hakuta at a friend's wedding reception in 2010, where they hit it off right away. After a few years of dating, the couple wed in San Francisco on Nov. 27, 2014. They later welcomed two daughters, Mari in 2015 and Nikki in 2017.

In April 2022, the couple announced they were breaking up after eight years of marriage. "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Nearly a year later, Wong opened up about her relationship with Hakuta to The Hollywood Reporter, saying they're still "really, really close."

From his career background to his notable family, here's everything to know about Wong's ex-husband.

He's a Fulbright scholar

Hakuta graduated from Carnegie Mellon in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in decision science and a minor in Spanish. Following his graduation, he received a Fulbright scholarship to fund his field study, NGOs Combating Human Trafficking in the Philippines, per Carnegie Mellon University's website.

"Justin was one of the first students in our new major in decision science," said Baruch Fischhoff, the Howard Heinz University Professor of Social and Decision Sciences and Engineering and Public Policy. "As one of our program pioneers, he helped to shape the major through his strong performance and leadership. He has a passion for life and justice."

He is a Harvard Business School graduate

In addition to being a graduate of the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, Hakuta received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 2011, around the same time he first met Wong.

"The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School," Wong previously said during one of her standup comedy specials. "And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to trap his ass."

His father is Ken Hakuta

Hakuta is the son of famous TV inventor Ken Hakuta a.k.a. Dr. Fad, a Japanese-American inventor who developed a 1980s-era toy called the Wacky Wall Walker, and also hosted kids' invention program The Dr. Fad Show from 1988 to 1994.

Ali Wong has mentioned him in many of her standup comedy specials

Over the years, the Always Be My Maybe star has made countless references to Hakuta in her stand-up comedy shows. In addition to revealing details about how they first met, she also made various jokes about their marriage, including how his parents made her sign a prenup when they first tied the knot.

"No one could have predicted this outcome," Wong joked of the fact that her income had significantly increased since then. "Now if we get divorced, their son is f-----."

He and Ali Wong have two children together

Wong and Hakuta share two daughters together, Mari, born in 2015, and Nikki, born in 2017. In March 2023, Wong opened up about bringing her daughters on the road with her for her comedy tours, calling it a "beautiful" experience.

"Taking kids on the road is so beautiful. It's the opposite of film and television where I'm just gone all day," she explained. "It's a really fun family adventure because basically at night I'm performing, and then during the day, we go on adventures to the children's museum or the gardens or we see family friends. It's really cool that they've seen so much of America."

He and Ali Wong still have a close friendship after their divorce

Almost a year after her divorce from Hakuta, Wong spoke to THR about their relationship, noting that they are still very close. "We're best friends," said. "We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce."

She added that her ex will also be traveling with her and her daughters for her comedy tour over the summer as she delivers new jokes about her life after divorce.

"I'm still workshopping it, but the bones are there and it came to me very fast," Wong said of the upcoming comedy special. "This is the first hour I'm doing since I started where I'm single. I think we're going to call it the Single Lady tour."

