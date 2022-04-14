Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta Are Getting a Divorce

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta have called it quits after eight years of marriage.

"It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source told PEOPLE about their split. Wong and Hakuta share two daughters together -- Mari, whom they welcomed in 2015, and Nikki, whom was born in 2017.

Wong and Hakuta first met in 2010 during a friend's wedding reception. Wong was immediately drawn to Hakuta, who was a student at Harvard Business School at the time. The comedian-slash-actor joked about how she "trapped" him during her 2016 Netflix stand-up special Baby Cobra.

"The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School," she said. "And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna trap his a--. Going to trap his a--!' And I trapped his a-- initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch."

To simplify legal matters, Wong signed a prenup before getting married. "My father always praised 'the gift of fear,'" she wrote in her 2019 memoir, Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life. "And that prenup scared the s--- out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."