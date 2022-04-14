Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta are divorcing after eight years together

Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong have two daughters (Getty Images)

Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta are divorcing after eight years of marriage.

The 39-year-old comedian’s representative confirmed the news on Wednesday (13 April).

The couple got married in San Fransisco City Hall in November 2014 after dating for a few years. They have two daughters named Mari and Nikki.

In 2019, Wong spoke about her marriage during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said: “I got married at City Hall because I didn’t want to have a formal wedding because I’m a stand-up comic and I was like, ‘I don’t want to walk down the aisle for 60 seconds while people stare at me in silence.’ That would give me PTSD.”

During her 2018’s Hard Knock Wife Netflix special, Wong spoke about how Hakuta’s family made her sign a prenup.

“No one could have predicted this outcome,” she said of her marriage to Hakuta. “So much so, that before we got married, his family made me sign a prenup.”

(Getty Images for Netflix)

Hakuta is the son of Japanese-American TV personality Ken Hakuta, who is widely known as Dr Fad. He is an entrepreneur who previously worked as a vice president of a multimillion-dollar tech company, GoodRx.

“It’s true, and now if we get divorced, their son is f***ed,” she joked during her Netflix special. “No more sashimi on a Tuesday! No more fancy Japanese toilet bidet where water comes out and Hello Kitty sings the song until your butthole’s fresh and clean. Go back to drinking flat water, b*tch!”

A source told People that Wong and Hakuta “will continue to co-parent lovingly” after their divorce.