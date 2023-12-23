Ali Wong Files for Divorce from Justin Hakuta Over a Year After Announcing Split

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Wong cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separation

Jesse Grant/Getty Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong

Ali Wong has filed for divorce from Justin Hakuta over a year after announcing their separation.

The Beef star and comedian, 41, cited “irreconcilable differences” in divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE and noted the date of her separation from Hakuta, 41, as of April 10, 2022. The pair are stated to have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Wong is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6. The documents also stated that the actress and Hakuta are in mediation over their assets.

The divorce filing comes after Wong confirmed her split with Hakuta in April last year.

Araya Doheny/Getty Wong filed for divorce from Hakuta in Beverly Hills on Friday

A source told PEOPLE of the split at the time, "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly.”

Wong met tech entrepreneur Hakuta at a friend’s wedding in 2010. The pair hit it off instantly and married in San Francisco on Nov. 27, 2014.

Wong addressed signing a prenup in her 2019 memoir dedicated to her daughters, Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life. In the memoir, per CNBC, the actress said that she felt "more motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband.”



Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Wong announced her separation from Hakuta in April last year

"In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career,” added Wong.



Following her split from Hakuta, the Always Be My Maybe star briefly dated Bill Hader in the fall of 2022. In April, it was confirmed to PEOPLE that Wong and Hader, 45, had rekindled their romance and the pair have since been seen out and about together on several occasions.



Wong said in March that, despite their split, she and Hakuta are still “best friends” and that they are “really, really close.”

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic, Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Wong is currently dating Bill Hader

"We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Wong also discussed the attention her divorce received and shared that out of everybody’s reaction, her mother’s was the most difficult to deal with.

"I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother's reaction," Wong continued. "I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset.”

“She looked me in the eye and asked, 'Can you just wait until I die?' She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she's 82, what do I expect? … But it was still really f------ hard dealing with all her fear of the shame it would bring her.”



