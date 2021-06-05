Ali Wentworth Recalls Joke About Her Sex Life That Left Husband George Stephanopoulos 'Enraged'

George Stephanopoulos has accepted Ali Wentworth for better or worse!

During her stint guest hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the 56-year-old comedian shared a hilarious story after Ryan Seacrest asked how Stephanopoulos feels about her talking so openly about their lives.

"Does he ever comment on some of the things you say?" Seacrest asked, to which Wentworth joked that her newscaster husband doesn't ever see the comments she makes because she "[gets] to his phone before he gets up."

Wentworth then explained that the TV host and political commentator long ago accepted her tendency to talk about their private lives.

"At the beginning of our marriage, there was a lot of, 'Don't talk about this,'" she explained. "In fact, there was an event when we were first married, and Page Six wrote that George and I were getting a divorce."

At the time, Stephanopoulos was in North Korea for work, she say.

"A Washington Post reporter got my cell phone number and called me and said, 'What do you think about what they wrote, that you and George are getting divorced?' I said, 'You show me a couple that has sex twice a day that's getting a divorce,' which was my way of dealing with it."

Naturally, the comment didn't go over well with Stephanopoulos, who she said called her "enraged."

"My argument with George was, 'This is just who I am. I talk about my life...'" she continued. "I don't get in trouble anymore because I think he's realized who I am."

Wentworth and Stephanopoulos sent their 18-year-old daughter Elliott Anastasia to prom on June 2. The proud mom shared a photo of Elliott wearing an elegant black gown as she posed next to her dad ahead of the big school fête.

"Prom night!" the actress wrote in the caption — teasing, "that is not her date...."

Earlier in the day, Wentworth spoke about preparing for her daughter's big milestone moment while guest-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan.

For Wentworth, Elliott's big night was also a special one for the family as both she and Stephanopoulos did not go to their proms when they were teens.

"George did not go to prom because he had chess club that night," Wentworth revealed, joking that the Good Morning America anchor — whom she married in 2001 — is "the nerdiest thing you've ever seen."

"I went to an all-girls school, so we didn't have a prom. So this is like our first prom," she explained, jokingly adding, "I said to my daughter Elliott, 'I'm also going to wear a gown.' "