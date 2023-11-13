Ali Krieger's Brother Celebrates Her NWSL Win and Retirement amid Ashlyn Harris Divorce: 'In Awe'

"I am constantly in awe of your perseverance, class and strength," Kyle Krieger wrote in a caption after his sister's final game

Kyle Krieger/Instagram Ali Krieger celebrates NWSL championship with her brother Kyle Krieger

Ali Krieger's brother is giving the NWSL champion her due flowers.

After Ali, 39, led Gotham FC to the NWSL championship in the final game of her career, the athlete's brother, Kyle Krieger, penned a heartfelt tribute to his sister on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Kyle wrote, "Well going from being blindsided by the most heart-breaking news possible days before your retirement game — to leading Gotham FC through the playoffs to your first NWSL Championship victory?!?! It is really the most badass thing imaginable."

News broke on Oct. 11 that Ali's ex-wife Ashlyn Harris had filed for divorce on Sept. 19 after nearly four years of marriage. Ali played her final regular-season game four days later.

Continuing his caption alongside a photo of the siblings holding up her championship trophy, Kyle wrote, "I am constantly in awe of your perseverance, class and strength. Truly a surreal amount of focus to sustain your mental/physical health with 2 little ones, dad in hospice, and while playing and training in your last season."

Related: Ali Krieger Will ‘Forever Cherish’ Her Friendship and 'Deep Conversations’ with Megan Rapinoe (Exclusive)

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Gotham FC's US defender #11 Ali Krieger holds the Championship trophy after Gotham FC won the National Women's Soccer League final match against OL Reign at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on November 11, 2023.

Kyle said he's "been rooting for" his sister for "our whole lives and will continue to do so until the end," adding that "the whole" women's soccer community is behind her as well. "They love you & I love you, @alikrieger! Soak it all in."

Concluding his caption, Kyle wrote, "Congratulations on your game-changing career. You left it better than you found it, and we are all so lucky to have witnessed it."

Related: Ali Krieger Says Daughter Sloan Has Been 'So Sweet and So Encouraging' Ahead of Last Soccer Game (Exclusive)

After the news of a divorce was made public, Ali addressed the breakup in a not-so-subtle post on social media.

Story continues

"Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era," the Gotham FC star wrote in the caption of a post including photos of her on the soccer field.

Kyle was one of the more vocal supporters to comment on the post, writing, "Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!! But me and your fans are."

Roy Rochlin/Getty Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris attend the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Greater New York Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on February 04, 2023 in New York City

Harris and Krieger met for the first time in 2010 when they both played for the United States Women's National Team. Almost one decade later, in Dec. 2019, the professional soccer players tied the knot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before Saturday's championship, Ali spoke with PEOPLE and thanked her fans for their years of support.

"Thank you isn't enough. It will never be enough because of all the miles and energy and money that you've spent to travel to see me play or to see us play and to support women's soccer," she said.

Ben Nichols/ISI Photos/Getty Ali Krieger #11 of NJ/NY Gotham FC kisses the NWSL trophy at Snapdragon Stadium on November 11, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Continuing her message to supporters, Ali said, "Both for me individually, but also just as a collective group, we still need you, and thank you so much for everything you've given me over the years."

Ali told fans, "You've given me that extra motivation to want to succeed and to want to play better and to share that passion with you for the beautiful game is really incredible."

She added, "And most importantly, to walk away with these connections that we have when we share at the games and those little conversations, they mean a lot to me and all the words and encouragement I don't take for granted. And I have so much gratitude and appreciation for each and every one of you. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart over the years to continue to be my support in order for me to do what I love to do, so that's it. Thank you."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.