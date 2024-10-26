Ali and Khan again spin out England to earn Pakistan's series-clinching 9-wicket win in 3rd test

Pakistan's Noman Ali, left, and Sajid Khan display the ball jointly as they walk off the field on the end of England's second innings during the day three of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan suppressed England's batting attack inside three days and earned Pakistan a long-awaited and series-clinching nine-wicket win in the third and final test on Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Ali and off-spinner Khan had grabbed all 20 wickets on a recycled second test pitch to level the series last week and yet again clipped the batters on an engineered dry surface by sharing 19 wickets as England was dismissed for 112 on Day 3.

It was England’s lowest innings total in Pakistan, eclipsing its previous score of 130 all out in Lahore in 1987.

Pakistan, which got a meaningful 77-run first innings lead, reached 37-1 at the stroke of lunch to notch its first home series win since 2021 when it beat South Africa 2-0. Skipper Shan Masood (23 not out) sealed the win with a six over long-off against Shoaib Bashir after smashing four successive boundaries to Jack Leach.

Leach grabbed the only wicket to fall when he successfully went for an lbw television referral against Saim Ayub, who made eight.

The win was a sweet revenge for the home team, which was knocked over by England 3-0 when it last toured Pakistan two years ago under the captaincy of Ben Stokes.

England's batting folded meekly against the spin duo for the second time around as Ali followed his three wickets in the first innings with 6-42 on a wicket which was dried out by industrial-sized giant fans and outdoor heaters.

Khan grabbed 4-69 to add to his first innings six-wicket haul as England batters couldn’t negotiate the variable bounce and the turn Khan and Ali extracted of the pitch.

England won the first test by an innings and 47 runs before Pakistan succeeded in its ploy to reuse the same surface in Multan to counter England’s aggressive batting and recalled both Ali and Khan for the remaining two test matches.

Resuming on a precarious 24-3, Joe Root (33) and Harry Brook (26) cut down the deficit to 11 runs before England lost wickets in cluster.

Brook got a thick edge when he tried to cut Ali and the left-arm spinner had Stokes lbw off an armed ball which the England captain awfully tried to leave. England was still trailing by two runs when Jamie Smith (3) charged down the wicket to Khan and had his off stump knocked over and England slipped to 6-75.

Khan then ended Root’s grim resistance by finding the outside edge before England’s tail folded quickly against the spin duo.

The 2-1 series win was Masood’s first series win since he was appointed test captain last year. Australia routed Pakistan 3-0 under Masood’s leadership and Bangladesh recorded a stunning 2-0 win in Pakistan.

