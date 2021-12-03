Ali Fedotowsky Reveals Close Call with Her Kids and Their Christmas Elf — and Her Hilarious Save!

Ali Fedotowsky

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is full of holiday cheer with her kids this season.

While speaking with PEOPLE about Pebbles and their Never Stop Doo-ing Project, the former Bachelorette star opened up about making this holiday season special with husband Kevin Manno and their kids, son Riley Doran, 2, and daughter Molly Sullivan, 4, and revealed a recent close call with one of her annual Christmas traditions.

"Every year we have this advent calendar that the elf brings with her from The North Pole and we put a note in it or candies," she explains. "Molly and Riley, this morning, after they took their day 1 out, they started looking at all the drawers and Molly's like, 'There's another note in here.' So we're like, 'Uhh okay!' And it was a leftover note from last year."

Fedotowsky-Manno continues of the hilarious moment, "I opened the note and I was like, 'Oh Molly and Riley! You found my surprise secret note!' Thank goodness they couldn't read because if they could, it would have been, 'Molly and Riley, I had a great time with you! I'm headed back to the North Pole. Hope you had a great Christmas!' "

As she prepares for Christmas, Fedotowsky-Manno is teaming up with Pebbles and their Never Stop Doo-ing Project, which aims to spark kids' creativity by giving them the opportunity to have their artwork turned into a mural. She says the holiday partnership made her immediately think of her daughter Molly.

"My daughter is the most free spirit — she is so creative and you give her a strawberry, a bubble gum wrapper and a pencil and she will come up with something amazing," she raves. "She'll turn it into a puppet. She is so, so creative. When Pebbles told me about their Never Stop Doo-ing project, I was like, oh my God, this is amazing. I love it so much."

"When your kid makes you a card for Mother's Day or for Christmas, it means so much to them so to be able to potentially have that artwork put on a mural across the country, I just think that's so special," Fedotowsky-Manno adds.

The reality star is also looking forward to spending the holidays in her "forever home" after having a rough transition when moving to Nashville, sharing she "could cry" just thinking about the milestones her family of four will share in the house.

"Everything about the holidays is special," Fedotowsky-Manno says. "Just thinking about having our first tree here and how we're going to take the same picture of the kids in front of the tree in the same spot for years and years to come, it makes me emotional. I'm super excited about it."

"Being in this house, we really do believe this is going to be our forever home," she continues. "We really do feel like this is the home where Molly's going to bring home her first boyfriend or this is the home where they're going to go to their proms and where they're going to get their first car. We really truly believe that about this place."