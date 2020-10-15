Ali Fazal Birthday: 6 Explosive Dialogues of Guddu Pandit That We Can't Get Over

Ali Fazal turns 34 today. The actor started his career with a tiny role in 3 Idiots. But, viewers noticed him in that small role as well. He gave conviction to the song, "Give Me Some Sunshine". Now, he is an established actor who has worked in not just Bollywood movies but also Hollywood projects like Victoria and Abdul and Furious 7. But arguably, his most popular work is the web-series, Mirzapur where he plays the role of Guddu. The second season is on the horizon now and fans are very excited. Mirzapur Season 2: Ali Fazal Drops Major Hint on His Character of Guddu Bhaiya in Amazon Prime Show.

So, today seems to be the perfect time to talk about Ali Fazal's birthday and Mirzapur at the same time. We are going to list down our favourite dialogues uttered by the actor on the series to show our appreciation for him. Forbidden Love’s Segment Arranged Marriage: From Gay Romance to Onscreen Nudity, Ali Fazal and Patralekhaa’s Short Film Is the Boldest Thing You Will See Today.

1) “Attack me bhi gun, defense me bhi gun, Hum banayenge Mirzapur ko Amrica!”

2) “Suru majboori mein kiye the….. Ab maza aa raha hai.”

3) "Mata ji yahaan hain, Behen yahann hain, Maa-Behen ek karne mein aasaani hogi.”

4) “Ab chahe snaap aake ghar mein doshti karle… Rehta toh Zehreela hi hai na.”

5) "Zindagi ho toh aisi ho, Zinda toh jh***t ke baal bhi hain.”

6) “Middle class aadmi, aadmi nahi ch***** hota hai. Ch*****.”

Apart from Mirzapur 2, Ali Fazal has a very interesting film to look forward to. He is part of the ensemble cast on board Death On The Nile. The star cast includes Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.