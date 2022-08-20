Ali Abdelaziz thinks Jiri Prochazka an easier fight for Kamaru Usman than Leon Edwards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Farah Hannoun
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamaru Usman
    Nigerian-American mixed martial artist
  • Leon Edwards
    Leon Edwards
    English mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

Ali Abdelaziz says Kamaru Usman would have a tougher time against Leon Edwards than the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) puts his welterweight title on the line against Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 278 main event at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

With a win over Edwards, Usman is contemplating moving up two divisions to challenge for the 205-pound title currently held by Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC). Abdelaziz, his manager and head of Dominance MMA, thinks Edwards is a harder fight for Usman than Prochazka.

“I think Jiri is an easier fight than Leon,” Abdelaziz told ESPN. “In my opinion, stylistically, I think Leon is a tougher matchup. Jiri – he’s tough, he’s talented, he’s exciting. But for Kamaru, he’s easy.”

UFC president Dana White recently said he wouldn’t stop Usman from going after such a lofty goal, and Abdelaziz thinks the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter has earned the right for such an opportunity.

“Kamaru and Dana, they have so much respect for each other, and honestly, this conversation is above my pay grade,” Abdelaziz said. “Kamaru, he has to win first. So many big fights (are out there), and they’re going to talk. They have a good relationship. They can talk. They’re big boys, and I’m there to assist if they need me.

“But at the end of the day, whoever in history skipped a weight division and go and win it? It’s about making money. It’s about big fights. You think this will be a big fight? And listen, Kamaru said, ‘I will defend it.’ So it’s not like he’s going to win and run like Georges St-Pierre did. But he will defend it. If anybody deserves to move to a different weight division, it’s Kamaru.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch?

    All you need to know about the heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia

  • Video: Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards bicker about style, cars and ‘envy’ before UFC 278 rematch

    The tension between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards turned up a notch ahead of Saturday's UFC 278 main event rematch.

  • UFC 278 ‘Embedded,’ No. 4: Kamaru Usman addresses ‘being Hollywood’

    Check out the third episode of UFC 278 "Embedded," where Kamaru Usman talks about "being Hollywood" and what that means.

  • Russia says it has deployed state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad

    Three MiG-31 jets arrive at the region after two Russian jets suspected of violating Finland’s airspace

  • Busted generator forces Canadian warship to quit mission to High Arctic: navy

    HALIFAX — A mechanical breakdown has forced one of Canada's newest warships to abandon a mission to the Arctic. HMCS Harry DeWolf was en route to join Operation Nanook in the Far North when one of its four diesel generators failed on Wednesday, The Royal Canadian Navy confirmed Friday. As a result, the ship was turned around and sent back to its home port in Halifax for repairs, the navy said in a statement on Twitter. The navy described the failure as an "isolated incident" that did not affect

  • Madonna Celebrates Her Birthday in Sicily with All Six of Her Kids in Surrealism-Themed Party

    Madonna turned 64 on Tuesday and celebrated with all six of her children in Italy

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another easy win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to