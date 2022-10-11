Algorithmic Trading Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 13.25% by 2030- Top Brands, Trends, Global Opportunity, and Forecast| Adroit Market Research

An exclusive report by our industry experts giving a detailed scenario of the market. The growth factors, revenue, top competitors, and developing regions are covered in this report. The Algorithmic Trading Market is going to trend an estimated value of US$ 38.25 Billion by 2030.

Dallas/Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ability to analyze trade failures to take appropriate trading measures and minimize transaction costs will significantly boost the global Algorithmic Trading Market. Algorithmic trading helps to eliminate failures caused due to human emotions and provides a set path to carry forward profitable trading. The presence of automated trading with continuous supervision will immensely contribute to the growth of the global industry. The trading algorithm allows traders to test several algorithms and select the one that is most suitable for their needs. The ability to provide automated supervision will save trading time. Algorithmic trading allows traders to execute timely trading to eliminate price changes or market failures.

By 2030, the global algorithmic trading market is expected to reach USD 38.25 Billion and grow at a CAGR of 13.25%.

Traders can have multiple market checks to understand the market situation by utilizing algorithmic trading. Investors immensely benefit due to the availability of hassle-free trading opportunities by utilizing algorithmic trading methods. The ability to execute a greater number of traders within a limited period of time and the providence of comparatively lower trading costs significantly boosts the global market. Algorithmic trading allows users to capture the best prices by offering speedy trading.

The following table illustrates the details of the market

Report metrics

Industry details

Forecast period

2021-2030

Base year

2021

CAGR

13.25%.

Expected Value

US$ 38.25 Billion

Market Segmentations

Type Overview
End-User Overview
Application Overview
Trading Types
Components
Solutions
Services
Deployment Modes
Enterprise Size
Regions

Regions Covered

North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
and MEA

Top Manufacturers

QuantCore Capital Management
Argo SE
Meta Quotes Software
Kuberre Systems
Thomson Reuters
InfoReach
Software AG and many more.

Furthermore, the algorithmic trading industry can be classified into cryptocurrencies, bonds, exchange-traded funds, stock markets and foreign exchange segment types. Exchange-traded funds help to implement flexible trading measures and assess the risk involved in trading. The ability to minimize and streamline operational costs will drive the global algorithmic trade market. Exchange-traded funds involve reduced monthly payments and taxes.

The elimination of redemption fees for mutual funds will grow the exchange-traded fund segment to a great extent. The availability of minimal initial investment allows every segment of society to enjoy the benefits of exchange-traded funds. Exchange-traded funds enable all-day trading resembling stock trading. Exchange-traded funds are simplified with minimal requirements for experience and analysis of previous market trends.

Recent developments

The global market has achieved greater heights owing to recent developments and innovations. On November 2021 JWG and sponsors partnered with Tradeserve during the annual JWG regtech conference. The partnership will boost the global algorithmic trading market. On June 2022 Talos collaborated with trading technologies international to widen TTs cryptocurrency offering and expand the global market reach. Some of the major advancements and collaborations adopted by key market players will contribute to the growth of the global market.

Region specific analysis

A significant proportion of the global market will be captured by North America in 2030. The rising economic development and expansion of the luxurious class in society will significantly boost regional market growth. The advancements in trading technology owing to heavy investments made will immensely benefit the regional algorithmic trading market. The presence of several automated algorithmic trading software and developments made by key market players will serve as a crucial source for the growth of the industry.

The rising support provided by the government towards global trading and widened market reach achieved by algorithmic trading vendors will significantly grow the regional market. Increasing investments made in trading technologies including blockchain and cryptocurrencies will expand demand for the regional algorithmic trading market.

