Algonquin Highlands officials give snapshot of priorities for 2023

·4 min read

The municipal fire service remains committed to providing a wide range of protection services for residents and visitors.

To illustrate that truth, Fire Chief Michael French outlined the service’s priorities for 2023 ahead of the municipal budget process. Town officials described their departments’ goals for the new year during a special council meeting Dec. 12.

French said the dedication of the volunteer firefighters is the Fire Services’ greatest asset, and they will be supported, well trained and protected in order to do what is required.

The Fire Service is efficient and effective at delivering fire protection services by training, educating, planning and using technology.

Mayor Liz Danielsen asked about any kind of shared service agreement with Minden Hills.

“That (agreement) covers, for example, down in the Four Corners where it’s actually Minden Hills but we can respond faster for them,” French said. “They do give us a paid coverage for that area.”

Of the priorities for 2022, the first department obtained six portable radios, purchased a fit test machine for N95 masks and SCBA masks jointly with the County fire departments, got six sets of bunker equipment, and a rechargeable ice auger.

Further acquisition of uniforms, namely 18 sets of military shirts and pants, has been carried over to 2023.

Other 2023 projects and priorities includes a replacement program for de-fib units, replace the all-terrain vehicle at Station 70, upgrade Unit 75, replace the Rapid Deployment Craft at Station 80, and continue portable radio and fire hose replacement programs.

There’s also a plan to issue a request for proposal for Pumper 61 at Station 60, continue to enhance extrication equipment, and expand on the department’s public education program.

Danielsen said she often people speak about the fire service as she campaigned during the municipal election in September and October. She said residents want the town council to do everything it can to support the fire service.

“Recruitment and retention across the province is an issue for every fire department, unless you’re fulltime,” French said. “Volunteers are having turnovers that’re unbelievable. People are busy.”

Chris Card, director of parks, recreation, and trails, said the department has a $2-million annual operating budget.

Some of the priorities for completion in 2023 includes reconstruction of Stanhope Tennis Court, upgrades to Dorset Lions Centennial Park exterior pathway lighting, and to replace zipline platform and zipline cable and two benches at Elvin Johnson Park.

In addition to the addition of Trails Office Coordinator position, and one existing Trails Technician position will be changed to a Senior Trails Technician.

Card said it’s hoped a consultant-led review of Trails Division risk management strategies can be undertaken in the new year.

At Dorset Tower, staff will install a lightning strike protection system, and develop plans and costing for future required projects on the tower structure. There will be upper roadway resurfacing, and wiring of the upper gatehouse.

Staff will undertake property surveys for Fletcher, Crozier and Russell Landings, start the assessment and community engagement process for Russell Landing on Kawagama Lake, along with design and costing for 2024 and beyond.

“Our recreation programming, like recreation in any municipality isn’t just providing opportunities to stay healthy and active,” Card said, and added their services provide mental and spiritual sustenance as well.

Information Technology is a department that supports about 350 full-time and part-time staff at Haliburton County and the four municipalities.

Their 2023 priorities entail customer service responsibilities, the administration and management of digital and communications infrastructure, and information security.

Mike March, Haliburton County’s IT director, said security systems will be enhanced at the Stanhope Library, the community centre, fire hall, and the roads yard. Upgrades will come by way of the Total Connect system.

“The Total Connect system allows the security systems to be managed online,” he said.

Melissa Murray, environmental manager, provided a snapshot into how the environment initiatives work in concert with many other municipal departments.

“Our population, obviously, is growing fairly consistently and so is the amount of waste that’s coming into our sites,” she said.

The materials dealt with are becoming increasingly complex.

“So we’re always looking for ways to divert more materials from the landfill,” Murray said.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer Dailloux said she’d like to see council, when they begin discussions to allot funding for capital and operating budgets, to increase the coin given to public education of sound environmental practices.

“Waste diversion is one of the key places, I think, for our township to really grow in what we can do in terms of public education,” she said. “Really turn waste diversion into part of our culture, part of our identity.”

Public Works Manager Adam Thorn said staffing is going to be one of his main focuses in 2023.

“You’re going to see myself bringing forward a bit more of a budget for staff training,” Thorn said. “To get us caught up from years past. We have quite a few staff that are going to be leaving in the new year due to retirement.”

He said training opportunities will be needed to get the replacement hires up to speed.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” said Danielsen. “A lot of tough decisions.”

-30-

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Minden Times

