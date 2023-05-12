Algonquin Highlands housing project delayed two years

The start of a planned Algonquin Highlands subdivision has been delayed for two years.

Haliburton County council granted the extension to Building Arts Developments Inc. during a special meeting May 10. The development encompasses four lots on Kawagama Lake.

Stephen Stone, the county’s planning director, said one of the holdups to the draft plan’s approval was some land titles issues the proponent encountered at the land registry office.

He said it took the proponents about a year and half to work through those issues. The delays meant the clearance of the conditions of draft plan approval will not occur as soon as anticipated.

And that’s why the applicant is requesting an extension.

“We still have to verify some things on their environmental impact study,” Stone said.

That should be resolved over the next few weeks.

The new draft plan approval lapsing date will be May 15, 2024.

In April 2019, county council granted draft approval to the subdivision plan that was submitted by Building Arts Developments Inc.

All reports and studies filed in support of the Plan of Subdivision have been reviewed and the conclusions were accepted by the reviewing agencies and peer review consultants in 2019.

The Township of Algonquin Highlands supported the extension request to the draft approval of the Plan of Subdivision.

The only changes to the conditions of draft plan approval were for purposes of improving their formatting.

Among the list of requirements and condition is that the application will obtain access for each of the four lots from the waterfront of Kawagama Lake where each lot had an individual dock at the property shoreline.

A 30-metre setback from the shoreline shall be maintained from Kawagama Lake, backwaters, permanent streams and wetlands.

The setback zone shall remain in its natural state with the exception of minor clearing for line of sight of the lake in compliance with the County of Haliburton Shoreline Tree Preservation Bylaw. A 15-metre setback from the ephemeral tributary shall be maintained.

In order to protect the water quality of all surface water bodies, sediment and erosion control works in the form of silt fencing and straw bales will be installed three metres down-gradient from all construction sites and shall be maintained and in place until the exposed soils have been fully stabilized.

That prior to final approval, the owner shall convey up to five per cent of the land included in the plan to the Township of Algonquin Highlands for parkland dedication. Alternatively, the Township of Algonquin Highlands may require cash-in-lieu of all or a portion of the conveyance. If the cash-in-lieu is set by appraisal, the owner shall pay all costs related to the appraisal.

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo