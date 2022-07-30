Algoma Steel Outlines Best and Final Offer in Collective Agreement Negotiations with USW Local 2251

Algoma Steel Inc
·6 min read
Algoma Steel Inc
Algoma Steel Inc

USW Local 2251 Has Refused to Bring the Offer to its Membership for a Vote

Without a Vote Process that Includes an Extension, Algoma will Initiate Asset Preservation Protocols on Sunday July 31, 2022

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has submitted its best and final Collective Bargaining Agreement (“CBA”) offer to the Negotiating Committee of United Steelworkers Local Union 2251 (“2251”), the union representing Algoma’s hourly employees.

Algoma has also received notice that the 2251 Negotiating Committee has refused the offer and is unwilling to bring the offer to employee members for a vote. Should the 2251 Negotiating Committee maintain this position and impede its members from voting on the offer, which would require a short extension of the CBA to allow for a vote process, the Company will be required to begin idling operations on Sunday July 31, 2022 to preserve the integrity of its assets. If operations are idled, it will take at least 10 days to ramp-up the furnace and return to production.

Algoma believes its offer to 2251 provides a compensation package that is superior to many of the Company’s peers in the industry, and includes numerous health and wellness benefit enhancements and protections offered by the Company in an effort to reach an agreement.

Algoma’s offer contains improvements to the CBA including:

  • Wage and cost of living increases totaling at least 12.6% over 3 years plus increased afternoon, night and Sunday shift premiums

  • Increases to employee benefits that include:

    • Increase in the Company’s contributions to the Defined Contribution pension by a total of 45 cents per hour over 3 years

    • Increase in major medical benefits, including lifetime maximum and visit allotments

    • Increase in vision care

    • Increase in dental benefits, including improvements to lifetime maximum for orthodontics and crown coverage

    • Increase in short term and long term disability reduced earnings caps

  • Increase in retiree health benefits, including increased lifetime maximum and more for hearing aids and eye glasses

“We have been working in good faith to come to an agreement that is highly equitable to the members of the 2251 local, provides assurances of no job redundancies related to the electric arc transition during the term of this CBA and supports our collective future under the electric arc transformation,” Algoma President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Garcia commented. “We must maintain a responsible balance that provides fair and equitable improvements to wages and benefits, in keeping with our competitors, while not overextending our cost structure which would put the business at risk, particularly during low points in the economic cycle. A work stoppage with a reduction in production, will have immediate adverse consequences for our company, customers, employees and the economic health of our community.”

Garcia added, “In addition, an ongoing delay in our transformation may also have substantial economic and operational consequences, including significantly reducing the potential for profit sharing this fiscal year. It will certainly impede our progress on both the plate mill modernization commissioning and the construction of the electric arc furnaces. We urge the 2251 Negotiating Committee to give its membership the opportunity to vote on the offer and to work past the CBA deadline to allow the appropriate amount of time to do so.”

The current agreement will expire as of 12:01 am, August 1, 2022.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the refusal of 2251 to accept the Company’s best and final offer, the idling of operations, any adverse effects that may result from the idling, including that the Company’s customers may seek alternative supply from competitors, and the time it may take to return to full production. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “pipeline,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. Readers should consider the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Algoma’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed by Algoma with the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) (available under the company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (available at www.sec.gov), as well as in Algoma’s current reports with the OSC and SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. The Company’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has upgraded its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, the Company has cost-cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of modernizing its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is on a transformation journey. Algoma is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing to secure a sustainable future. Our customer focus, growing capability and courage to meet the industry’s challenges head-on, position us firmly as your partner in steel.

For more information contact:

Brenda Stenta
Manager Communications & Branding
Algoma Steel Group Inc.
Phone: 705.206.1022
E-mail: brenda.stenta@algoma.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — The B.C. Lions are off to their best start since 2007 following a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions overcame a 17-4 second quarter deficit in the win as they climb to 5-1, matching their start from 2007. The Lions finished first in the West Division that year, with a 14-3-1 record before getting upset by the Riders 26-17 in the West final. The Riders drop to 4-4 with the loss as they head into a bye week. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, in his first s

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • This is what happens when extreme cosplay makes love with stupidity on a skateboard

    Discover how this artist makes his costumes on action and how he's bringing joy with it!

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi