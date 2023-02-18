Algoma Steel Group's (NASDAQ:ASTL) Dividend Will Be CA$0.05

The board of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of March, with investors receiving CA$0.05 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Algoma Steel Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Algoma Steel Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 53.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 7.9%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Algoma Steel Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Algoma Steel Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 140% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Algoma Steel Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Algoma Steel Group has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

