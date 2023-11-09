Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.05

The board of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of December, with investors receiving CA$0.05 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Algoma Steel Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Algoma Steel Group's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 144.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Algoma Steel Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 2 years was CA$0.249 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.269. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.8% per annum over that time. Algoma Steel Group hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Algoma Steel Group has grown earnings per share at 59% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Algoma Steel Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Algoma Steel Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

