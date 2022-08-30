Algoma Steel Confirms USW Local 2251 Agreement Ratified

Algoma Steel Inc

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma’ or “the Company”) reports it has been notified by United Steelworkers (“USW”) Local 2251, the union representing Algoma’s hourly employees, that their members have successfully ratified the terms of the new 5-year collective agreement.



This agreement follows the agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 2724, the union representing its technical, professional, and front-line supervisory employees ratified on July 26, 2022.

Algoma President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Garcia commented on the outcome, “With agreements in place with both our salaried and hourly employees, we can continue our focus on serving our customers and furthering Algoma’s transformation journey to become a leading producer of green steel. We will continue to build value for our shareholders as we work safely as a team, as an employer of choice, a responsible community steward, and a reliable partner in steel for our customers.”

About Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. The Company’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has upgraded its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, the Company has cost-cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of modernizing its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is on a transformation journey. Algoma is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing to secure a sustainable future. Our customer focus, growing capability and courage to meet the industry’s challenges head-on, position us firmly as your partner in steel.

